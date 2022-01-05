MLK Day event to be held in Fairmont

January 5, 2022 gpsAdmin3 News 0
Staff report

FAIRMONT — A celebration will take place in Fairmont on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The event will be at noon on Jan. 17 in the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center, at 207 S. Main St.

The Stop the Violence Program Inc. is organizing the event. The Rev. Tyrone Watson, president of the Unified Robeson NAACP Branch, will speak at the event.

