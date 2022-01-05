N.C. House Speaker Moore announces Joint Legislative Committee on Access to Healthcare and Medicaid Expansion

LUMBERTON — A wind advisory remains in effect until 3 p.m. today for Robeson County, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS issued a hazardous weather outlook Monday, which placed Robeson, Bladen, Columbus and Pender counties under a wind advisory. South Carolina counties of Brunswick, Marlboro, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion, Williamsburg, Georgetown and central and northern Horry County also were placed under a wind advisory.

Warnings and watches

Robeson County also was among other counties placed under a tornado warning during the early morning hours on Monday, that warning has since expired with no report of tornado damage.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 7:15 a.m. for Robeson County. A tornado watch was issued until 11 a.m. Monday for southeastern areas of the state, according to a NWS statement released through the CodeRED alert system.

Weather warnings indicate that the weather event has been observed, while weather watches indicated conditions are right for the state weather event.

The southeastern area of North Carolina and northeastern area of South Carolina are expected to see “west winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph,” according to the NWS. The strongest winds were expected to occur during the morning hours.

“After a lull, gusty northwest winds will develop this afternoon… Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects,” NWS forecasters stated Monday morning.

Straight line winds

Steven Pfaff, warning coordination meteorologist for the NWS, said based on radar imagery, he suspects reported damage was caused by straight line winds.

“I am waiting for more information as to whether or not I need to conduct a storm survey there,” he said in a statement.

The survey would consist of sending a NWS team to survey damages and determine if they were caused by a tornado or straight line winds, he said.

“In either case we would determine the length/width of the damage, and the strength of the wind,” he wrote in a statement to The Robesonian.

“There were reports of many trees down from Darlington to Robeson, Columbus and Bladen counties. Where the strong storms passed weather stations they measured 60 mph gusts,” he said.

Winds were expected to “diminish” later into the day, he said. “Blustery winds from the north” would cause temperatures to dip as the day progressed.

Cold overnight

Temperatures were to turn colder overnight “with lows from the mid to upper 20s” in the Lumberton area, Pfaff said.

The tops of two outside buildings were torn off by straight line winds on Sampson Road near Rowland, according to Stephanie Chavis, Robeson County Emergency Management director and fire marshal. Firefighters were dispatched to the area.

“I haven’t received any information of damage to homes,” Chavis said. “We had someone call in a possible tornado.”

However, the NWS told Chavis the radar indicated straight line winds, she said.

Chavis said she was awakened by winds Monday morning. Then she began to communicate with others about the weather.

Schools open

The Public Schools of Robeson County operated as usual Monday, according to Gordon Burnette, PSRC’s chief communications officer.

No state-maintained roads in Robeson County were closed because of weather impacts, according to Andrew Barksdale, a spokesman for the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Flooding possible

However, some flooding could occur “as more rain continues to pummel the area,” he said.

The Lumberton Fire Department hadn’t received reports of downed trees as of Monday morning, Fire Chief Chris West said. However, city electric utilities crews were working on “power line repairs in different areas within the city.”

Power outages

Crews were out in the early morning hours to remove two trees from power lines on the north side of town, which left about 1,500 customers without power, according to Greg Prevatte, deputy director of the Lumberton Electric Utilities department. The power went out about 6:45 a.m. and took about an hour and 15 minutes to restore.

“We’ve had some small limbs on a few lines,” Prevatte said.

A few customers lost power in the eastern part of Lumberton because of limbs, he said.

He said crews were assessing the situation Monday afternoon and keeping trucks loaded with equipment to respond if needed.

“If you have lines down, don’t go near ‘em,” he said.

Instead, report the damaged lines to the Electric Utilities Department by calling 910-671-3800.

Stay with robesonian.com as more details become available.

Submit weather photos

If you have photos showing weather damage or illustrating current weather conditions, send them to Robesonian Reporter Jessica Horne at jhorne@robesonian.com.