N.C. House Speaker Moore announces Joint Legislative Committee on Access to Healthcare and Medicaid Expansion

Rep. Charles Graham appointed to committee

Staff report
RALEIGH — N.C. House of Representatives Speaker Tim Moore announced Wednesday the formation of the Joint Legislative Committee on Access to Healthcare and Medicaid Expansion.

The purpose of the Committee as identified in the 2021 State Budget is to consider various ways in which access to health care and health insurance can be improved for North Carolinians.

Members of the Joint Legislative Committee on Access to Healthcare and Medicaid Expansion are as follows: Co-Chairman Rep. Donny Lambeth, Vice Chairman Rep. Larry Potts, Rep. Kristin Baker, Rep. Wayne Sasser, Rep. Donna White, Rep. Keith Kidwell, Rep. William Richardson, Rep. Brian Farkas and Rep. Charles Graham.

“Members of the Joint Legislative Committee on Access to Healthcare and Medicaid Expansion will thoroughly investigate the healthcare needs in our state and explore all options to improve upon the state of healthcare in North Carolina. I have every confidence that the result of this committee’s work will benefit all North Carolinians,” Moore said.

“Our committee will explore and seek solutions to critical healthcare issues with the goals of broadening access to quality health care for working people, lowering health insurance premiums for everyone, addressing the cost of uncompensated care especially for rural hospitals, and providing more affordable healthcare options to help small businesses retain employees,” said Chairman Lambeth.

