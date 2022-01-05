Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of detention officer, deputy this week

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of two employees who passed away this week.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Detention Officer Larry Morgan died Wednesday morning at UNC Health Southeastern’s medical center Wednesday after suffering a medical emergency, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. After Morgan’s shift which ended about 2 a.m., he “experienced the medical emergency within an hour prior to arriving home.”

The 74-year-old Maxton resident began working as a detention officer in 2008 before his retirement in 2017, according to Wilkins. He then continued to work as a detention officer on a part-time basis.

“He was a dedicated officer and was a well respected employee of the sheriff’s office,” Wilkins said in a statement. “He loved his job and will be truly missed by the employees of the detention center and all sheriff’s office staff.”

Barbara Mullis, administrative assistant at the Robeson County Detention Center, said Morgan “liked to joke and laugh.”

She also described him as a hard worker who was willing to work whenever needed.

“He just enjoyed being here,” she said.

Cpl. Chris Riley, who worked with Morgan at the Detention Center, said Morgan embodied the qualities and characteristics of what an officer should be.

“Everyone was equal to him,” Riley said. “…He was definitely an advocate for everyone.”

He also used his voice to speak up when needed, and to give advice, Riley said.

While the detention officer was off duty, he served as a referee at church softball games. He also enjoyed working with his hands to repair small motors, Riley said. Morgan also loved his wife dearly and spoke of her often.

Riley described Morgan as a people person who was “outgoing and friendly.”

And Morgan left behind him a legacy depicting the kind of man Riley aspires to be, he said.

“They definitely don’t make ‘em like him anymore,” Riley said.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office lost 63-year-old Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Welton Locklear who passed away after suffering a heart attack.

“Deputy Locklear was on duty and was assisting with a funeral escort and suffered a heart attack in the parking lot of the church. CPR was provided immediately by church members, some of which were first responders and a nurse,” the sheriff said.

The deputy later passed away at UNC Health Southeastern’s medical center.

“He was a very special person and he was a true professional law enforcement officer, public servant and more importantly, a man of God,” Wilkins said.

Locklear joined the Sheriff’s Office in 1994 as a detention officer and has since served in several capacities. Most recently, Locklear served as Deputy III in the Civil Division.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Chavis described Welton as a “down to earth, lovable, old soul.”

“He will definitely be missed,” said Chavis, who also serves as a member of Lumberton City Council. “He was one of a kind.”

Rowland Chief of Police Hubert Graham described Welton as a family-oriented man of faith.

“He was just a good gentleman,” he said. “He was a man of his word.”

“They were both great officers,” Mullis said.

Wilkins asked members of the public to keep the Sheriff’s Office’s staff and members of the Locklear and Morgan families in their thoughts and prayers. Information concerning funeral arrangements is forthcoming.