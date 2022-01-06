Greater Carolina Ear, Nose, & Throat physician indicted for adulterating medical devices for reuse on patients, fabricating records, other charges

RALEIGH — A federal grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging a physician who practiced in Lumberton with adulteration of medical devices, paying illegal remunerations, making and using materially false healthcare documents, mail fraud, and conspiracy.
Anita Louise Jackson, a 58-year-old Raleigh resident, billed Medicare more than $46 million between 2014 and 2018 for allegedly rendering more than 1,200 incidents of “balloon sinuplasty” services to more than 700 patients, according to the superseding indictment.
Jackson is charged with adulteration of medical devices, 10 counts of paying illegal remunerations, three counts of making false statements relating to health care benefits, two counts of aggravated identity theft, three counts of mail fraud and conspiracy.
If convicted, Jackson faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years for mail fraud, 10 years for paying illegal remunerations, and five years for conspiracy and making false statements. Aggravated identity theft carries a two year mandatory prison sentence, consecutive to any other punishment. Jackson also faces fines exceeding $250,000.
Balloon sinuplasty is a procedure used to relieve chronic sinusitis or sinus infection, according to the document. The procedure uses a balloon to open up the sinuses and allow for better drainage.
“During times material to this Superseding Indictment ANITA LOUISE JACKSON (“Jackson”) was a licensed North Carolina physician who operated an Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) practice in Rockingham, Lumberton, and other locations within the Eastern District of North Carolina. The name of the practice was Greater Carolina Ear, Nose, & Throat, P.A. (GCENT),” according to the indictment.
She also was formerly employed at Carolina Family & Urgent Care.
Her practice Greater Carolina Ear, Nose, & Throat received more than $5.4 Million for the services. During portions of the same time period, Jackson was the top-paid provider of balloon sinuplasty services in the United States, despite the location of her practice outside of a major metropolitan area. Jackson profited substantially from these billings to the Medicare program.
Jackson is accused of reusing medical equipment that was “sterile” and intended for single-use on patients. She is accused of reusing medical devices on multiple patients within “the same business day,” according to the indictment.
“The devices specified herein, which routinely contacted blood, phlegm, pus, and mucous secretions when inserted into the sinuses, were not approved or cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to be reprocessed or reused. JACKSON was fully informed that the devices were strictly single-use devices, and that the devices were not intended to be reprocessed or sterilized,” according to the indictment.
Jackson and staff members also are accused in the indictment of leading patients to believe they only owed a small payment for the services or no expense. She then billed Medicare for expenses of which is was only obligated to pay “80% of such charges.”
“To induce the receipt of these services, JACKSON deceived and failed to inform the patients of their obligations, failed to collect the patient copayments, and ultimately caused the patient obligations to be written off without making genuine efforts to collect,” according to the indictment.
She is also accused of “billing Medicare based upon missing, cloned, or templated medical records” and “fabricating medical records to thwart Medicare audits.”
Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement. The United States Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General (HHS-OIG), the United States Food and Drug Administration Office of Criminal Investigations, and the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General, Defense Criminal Investigative Service are investigating the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney William M. Gilmore is prosecuting the case.
If you feel that you or someone you know may be a victim in this case, you are encouraged to contact HHS-OIG at 336-542-1494 to make a report.