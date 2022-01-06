Tribe seats 7th chairman, new council members

PEMBROKE — In a scaled-down event, the Lumbee Tribe witnessed an exchange of power Thursday as John Lowery became the seventh man to take on the chairmanship and Harvey Godwin Jr. made his final farewell.

Making strategic decisions that causes a positive impact to the tribe 100 years from now is what Lowery spoke of administered after being administered the Oath of Office by District Court Judge Gregory Bullard, surrounded by his wife, Jessica, and children John II and Jenna, on the Givens Performing Arts Center stage. The ceremony was held before a limited audience of close friends and family after tribal administration scaled back the event due to the threat of spreading the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Hundreds were still able to view virtually through live stream, which is available on the Lumbee Tribe’s YouTube channel and website.

”The decisions that we make today easily touches our children and our grandchildren 100 years from now so strategically I will work with the tribal council to focus on 20 to 50 to 100 years down the road … It takes vision, creativity and the belief that tomorrow will be better than today in order for our tribal government to truly be strategic,” Lowery said.

Among his list of promises as tribal chairman, Lowery spoke of modernizing the tribal enrollment process and launching a campaign encouraging members to enroll their children as soon as possible to ease the burden of enrolling in adulthood.

Removing obstacles for elders seeking rehab services by dissolving asset standards received a round of applause from audience.

“Our elders should not be penalized because they worked hard their entire life and the have a little bit of property or a little bit of money in the bank,” Lowery said.

Lowery looked to elected officials in the audience as he promised to pursue a more “aggressive” and “assertive” approach to the Lumbee Tribe obtaining federal recognition that could include taking legal action against the U.S. government.

“I have already began to look at options such as legal movements which could put us in the place to pursue some type of legal action against the United States government,” Lowery said. “We have been pursuing recognition for going on 134 years.”

“Do you think there’s any other bill that’s been pushed for 34 years? Nah, just us.”

Working on bettering veteran services, education, the agriculture sector, and health were also mentioned by Lowery in his remarks.

Lowery served on the Lumbee Tribal Council for three years, representing District 5, which encompasses the Prospect and Wakulla communities, from 2006 to 2008. During that time he was elected chairman of the Constitution and Ordinance and Federal Recognition committees.

Since his time on the Lumbee Tribal Council, Lowery has worked for the National Congress of American Indians in Washington, D.C., served in the Office of Tribal Relations at the United States Department of Agriculture, served recently as Regional Operations director for the North Carolina Department of Commerce, and currently serves as the Tribal Liaison for Carolina Complete Health. Early in his career, Lowery was a youth development specialist and a civics teacher with the Public Schools of Robeson County.

He lives in Lumberton with his wife, Jessica, who is an educator with the Public Schools of Robeson County, and their two children.

Lumbee Tribal Council

Lowery’s swearing in followed the swearing in of five Lumbee Tribal Council members by Judge Bullard.

Those sworn in include Billy Ray Oxendine, District 1; Jody Bullard, District 4; Wendy Moore, District 5; and Homer Fields District 14.

Dewey McNeill of District and Bobby Emanuel of District 10 were not present for the swearing in ceremony.

Moore and McNeill were both incumbents re-elected into office. Both were unopposed.

“Tribal Council is not a glorious job. It’s a selfless job,” Moore said.

The other five incumbents: Carvicous Barfield, District 1; Tedd Woodell, District 2; Reginald Oxendine, District 7; Marshil Locklear, District 10; and Terry Hunt, District 14, did not seek re-election either by choice or due to serving the maximum terms.

Godwin’s farewell

During his farewell, Godwin was presented a patch from the Lumbee Warriors Association and he and outgoing tribal council members were presented an Honor Song.

Godwin thanked his family, especially his wife, Sheila, as well as the staff who were present throughout the years.

”I am definitely looking forward to the next six years and what its going to bring,” Godwin said. “I’m very excited about it and I think our Lumbee Tribe is going to move forward like its never moved forward before.

“Sacrifice comes with serving,” Godwin said. “You get talked about, you get criticized, you can become controversial on the most slightest of things.”

The outgoing chairman called on tribal members to respect the position even if they don’t agree with man chosen for the job.

