New agriscience program offers innovative career opportunities for UNCP students

LUMBERTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security encourages people to wear blue on Tuesday to spread awareness of human trafficking on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

Human Trafficking is is a form of slavery in which victims are forced to provide work or services commercially for the profit of another individual or organization, or forced into the sex trade.

“Blue Campaign’s largest initiative is #WearBlueDay on January 11th. To raise awareness of human trafficking, we invite the public to take photos of themselves, friends, family, and colleagues wearing blue clothing and share them on social media – Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram – along with our #WearBlueDay hashtag. Anyone can participate, all you need is a piece of blue clothing!” according to information posted on the USDHS’s website.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline received 260 reports of human trafficking cases in North Carolina in 2020, according to its website. The hotline was contacted 1,103 times in 2020 with 397 contacts from victims and survivors.

In 2020, the hotline had received 51,667 total contacts with 10,583 cases reported nationally. During that time it received 13,594 calls from victims and survivors. The site did not provide information concerning 2021 calls and contacts.

“The number of arrests reported for human trafficking involving involuntary servitude increased from 66 in 2015 to 146 in 2019 before declining to 92 in 2020… Reported arrests for human trafficking involving commercial sex acts increased from 684 in 2015 to 880 in 2016 before declining to 301 in 2020,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Human Trafficking Data Collection Activities, 2021 report released in October.

North Carolina’s large interstate system, agricultural communities, and military unit make the state vulnerable to trafficking, Carl Wall, a retired special agent formerly in charge of the State Bureau of Investigation’s human trafficking unit, told The Robesonian in 2020.

The State Bureau of Investigation opened one human trafficking case in 2020 in Robeson County, according to Kellie Hodges, special agent in charge of the SBI Human Trafficking Unit. There were none opened by the SBI in 2021.

In addition, two cases were opened in Cumberland County in 2021 and five in 2020, she told The Robesonian.

In 2021, there were six cases involving human trafficking in Cumberland County within the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction, according to Sgt. Tanea Brown, a Public Information officer at the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. There were 13 human trafficking cases in 2020.

“Traffickers recognize and take advantage of people who are vulnerable; an unstable living situation or facing financial problems; undocumented immigrants or people who have recently migrated. Traffickers see these vulnerabilities and leverage them against their victims,” Hodges said in a statement. “The trafficker then uses a variety of control tactics, typically physical and emotional abuse/threats to control them.”

Anyone can fall victim to human trafficking, she said. But there are factors that can make someone more susceptible or vulnerable.

People who have experienced “trauma often as a result of sexual abuse or domestic violence” are vulnerable. In addition, people with substance use or mental health concerns, drug and/or alcohol addiction or involvement with Child Protective Services also are susceptible.

“Trust your gut about a person or situation that makes you feel uncomfortable. If you think you are in a dangerous situation, make a trusted friend or relative aware. You can prepare by setting up safety words to indicate specific things, i.e. a word can mean you are alone and can talk freely. But another word means you are not safe. Most importantly, if you think you might be in immediate danger, call 911 first,” Hodges said.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said he was not aware of human trafficking cases within the Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction in 2020 and 2021, and deferred information to the SBI.

However, the Sheriff’s Office released information in November about N.C. Governor’s Crime Commission grants totaling $400,000 to assist in targeting human trafficking.

Funding will allow the Sheriff’s Office the ability to form a multidisciplinary Human Trafficking Task Force in Robeson County and hire a law enforcement officer who will focus on human trafficking, he said. The Human Trafficking Supervisor has not been appointed yet, but an in-house posting will be made next week.

“Our hope is once we have a deputy in place to work these type cases, they will be able to provide the training as mentioned and also begin developing information as to where these cases are within the county and bring to justice those responsible for such a crime while also assisting those that have become victims,” Wilkins said.

Wilkins said a guidebook with resources has been made to help train the public and other law enforcement agencies.

“An informed community will be key in identifying those involved in Human Trafficking. Possible identifiers include some of the following: Forced prostitution, sexual services publicized on social media sites, internet links or in print, working in sweatshops, forced labor in a range of various categories and others,” Wilkins said in a statement.

Possible signs of human trafficking include someone “restricted in movement and not able to speak for themselves or share an opinion,” he said.

Other examples could include someone who “can’t seem to provide any ID or a passport or other identifying information, has very few possessions, has a loss of time and what day it is, [is] tired both physically and emotionally and seems to be held in control by someone,” the sheriff said.

To report cases of human trafficking near you, call a local law enforcement agency. If you find yourself in a dangerous situation related to human trafficking, call 911. To reach the National Human Trafficking Hotline, call 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733.