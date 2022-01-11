Robeson County sets new one-week COVID case record

Smith INSIDE: State secures more tests and community testing sites. Page XX

LUMBERTON — Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, Robeson County has set a new record for the most virus cases in a seven-day period.

The Robeson County Health Department reported 1,923 new cases from Jan. 4 through Monday, accounting for approximately 1 in every 61 Robeson County residents.

“This reporting week was by far the largest number of residents testing positive — easily surpassing the numbers seen after Christmas 2020, with 700 more (cases),” said Bill Smith, the Robeson County Health Department director. “Last week testing numbers were 1,000 less than the peak last year so it is not solely driven by more people testing.”

Six virus-related deaths were also reported in the county from Jan. 4 through Monday, the same number of deaths reported in the previous seven-day period. The county’s pandemic death toll is now 460.

Of these six deaths, five were individuals age 65 and older, Smith said, and the other death was to an unvaccinated individual under age 50.

“Two of (the deaths age 65 and older) were considered vaccinated — in this county, three times as many people in that age group are vaccinated versus unvaccinated, thus the pool of vaccinated individuals is much larger,” Smith said.

The county’s testing positivity rate is 21.0% over the last 14 days, Smith said, nearly four times the stated goal of 5%. This marks an increase from the 16.8% rate over the 14-day period ending Jan. 3.

Multiple testing sites are operating around the county and vaccinations are available at clinics and drug stores throughout the county.

The county’s spike in virus cases includes 10 outbreaks in long-term care facilities and correctional institutions, Smith said.

Of the 1,923 new cases, 1,160 are females and 763 are males. There are 653 cases among American Indians, 477 among African Americans, 357 among white individuals, 146 among Hispanics, with 111 listed as “other” and 179 cases that the race is unlisted.

“A school of thought is that the impact will not be a gradual rise to a peak and then a fall-off, but more like an ‘ice pick’ rise and a quick decrease,” Smith said. “If this is the case, we could be peaking shortly. We shall see — but given the propensity of the virus, masking in public and distancing are still in order.”

There have 58,783 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Robeson County, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics as of Tuesday, or 45% of the population; 52,753 individuals have received two doses, or 40%.

“Vaccinations remain the strongest, long term defense,” Smith said. “In order to be considered fully vaccinated, one must have gotten the booster when due. The vaccinated percent of the local population has not altered much, with children 5 to 11 worst at 7% (about 700 children in all). Almost 25% of the positive cases this week were to children 17 and under.”

While The University of North Carolina at Pembroke doesn’t start spring classes until Tuesday, the university is already reporting several cases. As of late Monday, there have been 15 cases among the student body on campus, 15 among faculty and staff and three among subcontractors; all of these except one faculty/staff case are considered active cases.

Statewide, after a new one-week record for cases last week, the number of new cases spiked further to set another new record; NCDHHS has reported 162,421 new cases from Jan. 5 through Tuesday, or about 1 in every 65 North Carolinians. This brings the state’s pandemic total to 1,905,265 cases.

There were 212 virus-related deaths reported in the state from Jan. 5 through Tuesday, bringing the state’s pandemic death toll to 19,706.

There are 3,991 virus-related hospitalizations statewide, narrowly more than the previous peak in Jan. 2021.

There have been 6,170,635 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in North Carolina as of Tuesday, or 63% of the population; 5,735,404 individuals have received two doses, or 59%. There have been 2,693,233 booster doses administered, including 151,233 in the last seven days.

A new national one-day case record was also set Monday, with 1,433,977 new cases across the U.S.; over 5.4 million people have tested positive in the last seven days, or about 1 in every 61 Americans.