Robeson County Solid Waste convenience sites to be paved

January 11, 2022 gpsAdmin3 News, Top Stories 0
Jessica Horne Staff writer
Work was underway Tuesday to prepare the Robeson County Solid Waste trash collection site on Sanchez Road near Lumberton for paving this week. The site is projected to be open by Friday.

    LUMBERTON — Robeson County Solid Waste convenience sites are getting paved one fiscal year at a time, according to the county’s Solid Waste director.

    The county’s 20 trash compaction convenience sites, where residents dispose of trash, are to be paved with asphalt, according to Gene Walters, director of Robeson County Solid Waste.

    The King Tuck Road site in St. Pauls and Lamb Road site near Allenton Fire Department in Lumberton were paved in 2021, he said. The goal is to pave five sites per fiscal year. The 2021-22 fiscal year began July 1, 2021 and ends in June.

    “We’re doing our busiest locations first,” he said.

    The decision to pave the sites was prompted by calls from residents about potholes and mud at sites when it rains, he said. Instead of continually spending money to have the sites graded, the cheapest fix was to pave them.

    It will cost $467,000 to pave the five convenience sites this fiscal year, said Tammy Freeman, clerk to the Robeson County Board of Commissioners.

    Work was underway Tuesday to prepare the collection site on Sanchez Road beside the Robeson County Water Department for paving.

    Sites are closed during the process because of liability, he said.

    Walters said the Sanchez Road site should be open by Friday.

    The next and final sites to be paved this fiscal year are located on Chicken Road and Lowe Road, Walters said.

    Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

