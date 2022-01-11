Order halts district court preceding until Jan. 20

January 11, 2022 Tomeka Sinclair News, Top Stories
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Robeson County’s chief District Court judge issued an administrative order Tuesday halting court proceedings until Jan. 20, effective immediately.

A “COVID-19 outbreak amongst Robeson County court staff and personnel” is what prompted the action, according to the Order signed by Judge Angelica Chavis McIntyre.

The Order is “intended to address the unprecedented public health threat posed by COVID-19 to court staff, the Bar, and the public who have business in the Robeson County Courthouse.”

It states that a “significant number of members of the Robeson County Bar and employees of the Robeson County Courthouse have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are in quarantine due to positive family members or other exposures.”

“[A]dditional court staff, law enforcement, and employees have reported symptoms of COVID-19 or exposure,” the order continued.

The extent outbreak cannot be fully ascertained and contained, according to the order.

“[T]he efficiency of court proceedings has been greatly diminished due to the effects of COVID-19 on members of the Bar and Courthouse staff,” it stated.

All sessions of District Court in Judicial District 16B are cancelled and will be rescheduled to a date after Jan. 20, except for the following:

— Ex Parte requests for temporary Domestic Violence Protection Orders and No-Contact Orders which will be heard as normal at 2 p.m. in Courtroom 3B.

— Motions for Non-Secure Custody of a juvenile pursuant to N.C.G.S 7B, which will be heard on Jan. 18 at 9 a.m. in the courtroom of the Robeson County Department of Social Services.

— All secured custody hearings in delinquency actions, which will be heard on Jan 18 at 9 a.m. in the courtroom of the Robeson County Department of Social Services.

— First Appearance hearings scheduled pursuant to N.C.G.S 15A, which will be heard Friday and Jan. 18 in Courtroom 3C at 10 a.m.

The Lumberton (JUV-2) sessions scheduled for Jan. 19 and 20 are cancelled and ordered to be rescheduled.

Apart from those listed above, all district courts will resume normal operations as originally scheduled on Jan. 20.