SBI receives record number of CyberTips for second year in a row

January 11, 2022 gpsAdmin3 News, Top Stories 0
Staff report

RALEIGH – The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force continue to see an increase in the number of CyberTips via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

In fact, for the second year in a row, the SBI has received a record number of CyberTips despite many students returning to the classroom setting and parents returning to the office. In 2021, the second year of the pandemic, the SBI received 12,760 CyberTips. In 2020, the first year of the pandemic, there were 9,308 CyberTips compared to 4,930 CyberTips in 2019.

“While we are hopeful this trend will not follow us into a new year, the numbers clearly indicate this is a very serious problem and we must do all we can to protect children online,” said Kevin Roughton, Special Agent in Charge.

The top three sources for last year’s CyberTips came from Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram, applications most parents believe are safe for their kids to use.

“To clarify, these reports weren’t simply the use of social media to report these crimes, the criminal acts were occurring on these social media platforms,” Roughton said in a statement.

“Most of the time, the social media / internet sites (ie. Facebook, Instagram, etc.) are actually the ones reporting the contraband material on their networks. This is pursuant to a federal mandate requiring their reporting of this content to NCMEC,” Roughton added.

The SBI has released the following practical safety tips for parents/guardians:

— Parents must frequently communicate with their kids about who they interact with online and talk to them about what is and what isn’t acceptable online behavior.

— Parents should also warn their kids about the dangers of sharing inappropriate photos and videos.

— Also, be sure to check their phones periodically to see what apps they have and how they’re using them.

“It is always difficult to speculate about the future, but with the use of social media increasing, the use of electronic devices increasing, and the increased privacy that has become available with some internet and social media platforms, I believe it highly likely that the instance of child sexual exploitation online will continue to grow,” Roughton said.

For additional tips and resources, please visit https://www.icactaskforce.org/.