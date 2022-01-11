Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Mary Jones, Rennert Road, Shannon; Cathy Revels, Edgewood Drive, Lumberton; and Tonya Stone, Burnsfield Drive, Shannon.

The following thefts were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Damian Cruz, Pinto Drive, Lumberton; Sherry Clark, Tracey Sampson Road, Pembroke; Jordan Jackson, Everett Road, Parkton; James Gibson, Crenshaw Road, Lumber Bridge; and James Jacobs, Lombardy Village Road, Shannon.

A representative of Sun-do Kwik Shop, located on U.S. 301 North in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone had attempted to break into the business.

A representative from Melecio’s Restaurant, located at 4599 Shannon Road in Shannon, reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that an armed robbery occurred at the business.