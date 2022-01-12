Tuesday crash at KFC leaves 1 dead, 2 others hospitalized

Staff report

LUMBERTON — A Tuesday crash at KFC sent two men to the hospital and left another man dead, according to Lumberton police.

Anthony Gerald, 33, of Skipper Street in Lumberton, was killed as a result of the crash. The driver 21-year-old Dorian Scott, of Owen Drive in Lumberton, sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and was flown to an undisclosed hospital for treatment, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Sebastian Cummings, 18, of Norment Road in Lumberton, was seriously injured and flown to another hospital for treatment.

“Officers investigating the crash believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash and narcotics and firearms were recovered at the scene of the crash,” according to the LPD.

A Lumberton police officer observed a 2012 Nissan Altima passenger car speeding as it traveled over the bridge on Roberts Avenue near Interstate 95 about 10:42 p.m., according to the police department. The vehicle was traveling out of town. The police officer stopped the vehicle in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station on Roberts Avenue near King Cross Road in the Mayfair community.

The car sped away before the officer could exit his vehicle, and traveled back into the city. The officer began to pursue the vehicle, which was traveling at a high rate of speed. However, he stopped the pursuit near Khan Drive and Roberts Avenue, according to the LPD.

Another police officer traveling near Taco Bell on Roberts Avenue heard a “loud crash” and saw that a vehicle had crashed and “struck the sign at KFC” on Roberts Avenue. Officers then identified the vehicle as the same car involved in the pursuit moments earlier.

“Two of the three occupants of the vehicle had been ejected from the car,” according to the LPD.

No other information was immediately available.

The crash is being investigated by Lumberton Police Officer Cedrique Bridges of the LPD Traffic Unit. Anyone with information concerning the crash should contact him at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.