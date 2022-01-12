Public hearing set for Jan. 25 on air permit for poultry waste power plant

January 12, 2022 gpsAdmin3 News 0

Power plant burns wood and chicken waste to create electricity

Staff report
The North Carolina Renewable Power facility in Lumberton, which burns wood and poultry waste to generate power, is under review by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ).

The North Carolina Renewable Power facility in Lumberton, which burns wood and poultry waste to generate power, is under review by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ).

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Renewable Power facility in Lumberton, which burns wood and poultry waste to generate power, is under review by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ).

Members of the public have been invited to participate in a hearing set for Jan. 25 to review a request for a permit modification to implement a boiler maintenance project and to meet the requirements of a “2017 Special Order by Consent,” according to information provided by the DAQ.

“Under the current operating permit, the facility has been classified as a minor source based on accepted, enforceable limits of 250 tons per year for multiple pollutants regulated under the Prevention of Significant Deterioration (PSD) program,” DAQ stated in a document obtained by The Robesonian. “The draft permit reclassifies the facility as a PSD major source to reflect the current emissions, operating scenarios, and additional boiler modifications and requires the facility to implement Best Available Control Technology on its boilers and other emission sources.”

To attend the public hearing by phone, call 1-415-655-0003 and use access code: 2436 352 5767.

To attend the public online via WebEx Link, go online to https://bit.ly/31U012y and use the event password: NCDAQ.

Public comments may also be submitted by email to [email protected] with the subject line [“NCRP.17C”]. Residents may also leave a voicemail comment at 919-707-8714. Comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Jan. 28.