NCDOT seeks new partners in 2022 Watch for Me NC Program

January 12, 2022 gpsAdmin3 News 0

Effort aims to reduce pedestrian and bicyclist injuries and fatalities

Staff report

RALEIGH — North Carolina communities interested in participating in the 2022 Watch for Me NC safety program may now submit applications to the Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

Watch for Me NC focuses on reducing bicycle and pedestrian injuries and fatalities through public education and community engagement partnerships with local law enforcement.

“It takes everyone working together to keep bicyclists and pedestrians safe,” said Mark Ezzell, director of the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program. “The educational materials, hands-on training and critical partnerships forged by ‘Watch for Me NC’ goes a long way towards making our communities safer.”

Communities selected to participate will receive free training, technical assistance and safety tools provided by NCDOT and the UNC Highway Safety Research Center. Communities are encouraged to form coalitions with diverse stakeholders, such as law enforcement agencies, schools and community groups, all of whom will be eligible to attend training sessions. In addition, communities will receive support that is individually customized, helping them plan outreach, share opportunities and troubleshoot challenges.

Watch for Me NC partners will also receive materials with pedestrian and bicycle safety messages to aid in engagement at public events.

Communities may also be eligible to receive advertising such as radio PSAs and vehicle wrapper ads. Applicants should be able to demonstrate support from local law enforcement agencies and, if applicable, campus police, plus the capacity to participate fully in the program.

To learn how to apply, click here. Applications are due Feb. 18, 2022.