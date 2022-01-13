Freezing rain expected early Sunday morning

David Kennard

LUMBERTON — No weather watches or warnings have yet been issued for the weekend, but forecasters are calling for the possibility of dangerous driving conditions on Saturday night and Sunday.

“A brief period of freezing rain is possible on Sunday before temperatures warm through the morning, becoming all rain by Sunday afternoon,” according to a statement issued Thursday afternoon by the National Weather Service in Wilmington. “At this time, impacts are expected to be minor, if any occur.”

During the Thursday weather briefing made available to The Robesonian and other media, forecasters stated that precipitation will begin early Sunday morning before sunrise during which time ice may accumulate throughout the morning hours.

“Small accumulations of freezing rain, less than one-quarter inch, on bridges and other elevated surfaces could create hazardous travel conditions,” weather officials stated in their Thursday report. “The highest potential for accumulating ice will exist in the Darlington, Bennettsvile and Lumberton areas.”

Across the western part of North Carolina, conditions are expected to be much worse, with both North Carolina and South Carolina in the path of “a major winter storm,” forecasters said.

Locally, low-lying areas could see ponding or minor flooding from the 1.5-2.5 inches of rain expected.

Along coastal areas in the Carolinas, strong southerly winds developing Sunday could create the potential for minor coastal flooding during high tides. Also, high surf (6 feet or larger) could occur on south facing beaches, according to forecasters.

This is a developing story. Stay with Robesonian.com as news develops.

