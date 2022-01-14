Friday shooting in Rowland hospitalizes 1

January 14, 2022 gpsAdmin3 News, Top Stories 0
Staff report

ROWLAND — One person has been hospitalized after a Friday morning shooting, according to the police chief here.

The male, whose name or age was not released, was shot about 12:15 a.m. Friday in the area of Canal and Leach streets, according to Chief of Police Hubert Graham.

He was flown to an undisclosed hospital, Graham said. His condition was described as critical, but stable.

Police were continuing to investigate the shooting Friday afternoon, he said. He also was working to contact the victim’s family members.

More information will be released later, Graham said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Rowland Police Department at 910-422-3311.