Congratulations in order

Lumberton Chief of Police Mike McNeill, left, stands Thursday with Sgt. Brent Chavis who recently completed the School Resource Officer Certificate Program. Chavis completed courses in SRO, including Ethics and Law-Based courses and 400 additional hours of training to earn his certificate. The LPD shared congratulatory remarks Thursday on social media along with the photo.

Courtesy photo | Lumberton Police Department