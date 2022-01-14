Maxton bids farewell to former chief of police

January 14, 2022 gpsAdmin3 News, Top Stories 0
Jessica Horne Staff writer
<p>Maxton Police Chief Na’Shayla passes out juice in August 2020 during the town’s Back To School Drive-Thru Giveaway. During the event, more than 780 people received school and cleaning supplies, toiletries, clothes, shoes and a hot meal.</p>

Maxton Police Chief Na’Shayla passes out juice in August 2020 during the town’s Back To School Drive-Thru Giveaway. During the event, more than 780 people received school and cleaning supplies, toiletries, clothes, shoes and a hot meal.

<p>Nelson</p>

Nelson

MAXTON — The police chief here will be missed by colleagues as she leaves behind her role at the Maxton Police Department and begins a new chapter in Virginia.

Na’Shayla Nelson’s last day leading the police department was Friday. She plans to continue employment as an Adjunct professor with Virginia State University, Nelson told The Robesonian Friday. She will take the oath of office Jan. 25 to serve as the assistant chief of police at the Portsmouth Police Department in Virginia.

“The men and women of the Maxton Police Department have continuously demonstrated their commitment to the town and its citizens. They have progressively enhanced training and technology over the past 22 months. They have renewed their commitment to community engagement and building partnerships,” Nelson told The Robesonian in a statement.

“As the new chief, I understood that our success was directly tied to rebuilding our relationships in the community. I believe we have been successful in rebuilding relationships and restoring the reputation of the agency,” she said.

Nelson was recruited to lead the department March 19, 2020 after former police chief John Ruppe resigned on Jan. 15, 2021. She brought 13 years of law enforcement experience to the role, having served six years in community policing and investigations at the Hopewell Police Department in Hopewell, Virginia; and as an operations lieutenant at the Petersburg Bureau of Police, in Petersburg, Virginia.

Maxton Clerk Michael Cousar said Nelson served the town in the role of an officer, but she also volunteered much of her time to the community.

“She does everything,” he said.

“She’s definitely gonna be missed,” Cousar said. “I definitely wish her success.”

“It was a pleasure working with her,” said Melinda Locklear, dispatch supervisor at the Maxton Police Department.

Red Springs Chief of Police Brent Adkins also wished her well.

“Chief Nelson is a highly qualified and motivated leader that will do whatever it takes to achieve the goals for the betterment of the town and her department,” Adkins said.

“She served Maxton with professionalism and integrity at the highest level. I know she will be a great asset too any Police Department in the Country. I wish her well on her future endeavor and just like Maxton we to here in Red Springs will miss her as well,” he added.

Angela Pitchford, Maxton’s town manager, said the search has not yet begun to fill the role left by Nelson.

However, William Davis is currently serving as interim chief of police, she said. Davis joined the department around 2004 and has previously served on a part-time basis at the department. Davis most recently worked at the Rowland Police Department.

“He is a very hard worker,” Pitchford said. “He is another individual that will go above and beyond.”

Pitchford also shared words of gratitude for having worked with Nelson.

“She was always encouraging and I just wish her the best,” she said.

“This experience has taught me that, together we are better. Not just as a person or agency but as a community. I look forward to seeing the strives the next administration makes, and I wish Interim Chief William Davis nothing but success in his new role,” Nelson said.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]