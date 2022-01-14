Maxton, Fairmont, Robeson County commissioners and Lumbee Tribe meet next week

ST. PAULS — Commissioners were told Thursday that new provisions are needed to address stray cats in town.

Mike Roberts, St. Pauls’ Animal Control officer, told commissioners that the town’s ordinance addresses roaming dogs, but not cats. Roberts said stronger provisions like fees and penalties are needed to address the problem of feral cats.

“If you got a no roaming law for dogs, why can’t you have one for cats?” he asked commissioners.

Roberts spoke of areas on North Third and Elizabeth Streets where he has made serious efforts to remove stray cats, but has not been successful.

The Animal Control officer said he has tried everything from using fish to lure cats into the traps to even disguising traps as bushes, but some cats just don’t fall for it.

“You just can’t catch some of them … I am good at what I do and I can’t make ‘em go in the trap,” Roberts said.

Interim Town Administrator and Clerk Debra McNeill said she would talk to the code administrator to discuss tightening restrictions on cats. McNeill said a limit to cat ownership is a possibility since most cats aren’t put on leashes like dogs.

High water bills

Commissioners also heard from residents Kayla Lowry and Carmen Musselwhite, who told them their water bills have skyrocketed without increases in usage.

Lowry said she and several neighbors have been receiving costly water bills. She told commissioners that her bill for this month is $166.

For example, she and her family had gone on vacation, and in one day the meter had recorded 178 gallons of water usage without anyone home, she said.

“So I can’t figure out our water consumption,” Lowry said.

She has even consulted with a plumber.

“We don’t have any leaks,” she said.

Public Works Director Danny Holloman told the residents that the new water meters put in are very sensitive.

Some commissioners asked Lowry to see if her sink is dripping or her toilet is running and adding to the water usage.

Holloman offered to turn off water at the homes for periods of time so the town and residents could investigate and track the issue.

Clerk LisaJo Ivey told the women that billing cycles for January are longer than previous months because of holidays. Ivey said the cycle could contribute to higher bills.

“We’re sorry that you’re having that problem,” Mayor Elbert Gibson said.

Audit

In other business, commissioners received audit information from FY2020-2021.

One finding in the audit concerned spending more than what was budgeted.

Commissioners also learned the audit was turned in late during a presentation from John Masters of S. Preston Douglas & Associates.

The auditing firm played a role in the tardiness, Masters said. Loss of personnel and challenges faced aid the pandemic contributed to the problem.

Masters said he would mention the firm’s shortage in personnel as a contributing factor when an amended contract is sent to the Local Government Commission.

He also spoke of challenges related to auditing and reporting as it pertained to the town’s decision in 2020 to refinance two USDA loans for the fire station building with a private bank loan.

“We saved $90,000 in interest,” said Evans Jackson, mayor protem and chief of St. Pauls Fire & Rescue.

“I hope the state looks at it similarly,” said Mayor Elbert Gibson.

Masters also told the board of commissioners that the town’s property tax collection rate continues to improve. The town was collecting at 96.5% in 2021.

He also said increases in water revenue were seen. The town collected a little more than $300,000 in 2020. Last year it collected $350,000, which was the result of a rate hike, he said.

Sewer revenue also improved from about $400,000 in 2020 to a little more than $500,000, Masters said.

He also spoke of funding from grants moving through the town.

“You’ve got some people that re writing grants and they’re doing a good job,” he said.

Commissioners plan to meet with Masters at a later date to have a more thorough review and discussion of the audit.

ABC Board

In other news, board members approved reappointing Jerry Weindel and Sandy Cain to the ABC Board. Commissioner John Gudauskas Jr. recused himself from the vote citing a conflict of interest. Commissioners also approved appointing Chief of Police Mike Owens as the ABC official.

Grants

Also on Thursday, commissioners approved reaching out to the Lumber River Council of Governments to help it find and apply for grants to support projects like revitalization.

Projects

Projects including paving on Wilkinson Drive are stalling, according to Danny Holloman, Public Works director.

Frank Horne Construction workers should be back to work on Monday to fill holes with rocks in the sewer rehab project. The project was projected by Holloman in December to end by Jan. 31.

Holloman said three asphalt plants the town works with have been shut down, which also has caused a delay in paving. He told commissioners he planned to reach out to engineers to help move the projects forward.

Jackson also told commissioners that within the next year the town might have to purchase a refurbished or new ambulance. One ambulance has been in the shop for more than a week, he said.

“It’s getting harder and harder to keep one on the road,” he said.

Police

Also during Thursday’s meeting, Mike Owens took the oath of office to serve as St. Pauls Police Department’s chief of police. Owens replaces former Chief of Police Steve Dollinger who issued a letter of resignation in November. Dollinger will continue to work part-time on the the police force and as chief of police at the Hope Mills Police Department.

Owens was previously sworn into the role this past Monday, but a formal ceremony was held Thursday during the meeting.

Owens joined the department in 2009 and most recently served as police captain.

Detective Bradley Rountree took the oath of office to serve as a police lieutenant. Lt. Seago was sworn into the role of police captain.

Mayor Gibson thanked the officers for their service and congratulated them in their new roles.

“It took years of service that’s proved to be worthwhile for this town and to this community. So, we are certainly glad that you guys are here for your promotion,” Gibson said.

Gibson also thanked Dollinger for his service and presented him with a plaque of appreciation.

Dollinger’s last day leading the department was Jan. 2. He was sworn into the role as St. Pauls chief of police on Dec. 12, 2019. He replaced Chief Thomas Hagens, who served 31 of his 45 years in the St. Pauls Police Department as its chief.