Maxton, Fairmont, Robeson County commissioners and Lumbee Tribe meet next week

January 14, 2022 gpsAdmin3 News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Four governing boards are scheduled to meet next week.

The Fairmont, Maxton and Robeson County boards of commissioners will hold regular meetings Tuesday.

The town of Fairmont will hold its meeting at 6 p.m. in the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center, located at 207 S. Main St.

Robeson County commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. in the commissioners’ meeting room on the first floor of the Robeson County Administration Center, located at 55o N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton.

Maxton’s commissioners are to meet at 7 p.m. in Town Hall, located at 201 McCaskill Ave.

The Lumbee Tribal Council is scheduled to meet 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The public can view the meeting at https://www.lumbeetribe.com/live-stream.