Weather outlook includes snow in Robeson County

January 17, 2022 gpsAdmin3 News 0
Freezing rain throughout the region caused power outages over the weekend. Now, forecasters are calling for snow to fall beginning Thursday night.

Freezing rain throughout the region caused power outages over the weekend. Now, forecasters are calling for snow to fall beginning Thursday night.

Robeson County largely escaped the weekend’s forecasted weather, with only a handful of reported power outages, but Mother Nature will be back on Friday, this time threatening to bring snow to the region.

National Weather Service forecasters reported Monday that snow is possible as early as 11 p.m. Thursday as temperatures are expected to drop to around 26 degrees.

The chance of precipitation is 30%, according to a weather statement released on Monday. Friday is expected to bring a 30% chance of snow before 1 a.m., but have not provided an accumulation outlook. Forecasters are calling for mostly cloudy skies with a low around 23 degrees.

Any snow that arrives late in the week will likely be short-lived as Saturday temperatures are expected to rise to around 38 degrees and 42 degrees on Sunday.

The freezing rain that visited the region on the weekend left some areas without power as late as Monday afternoon.

By midday on Sunday, Duke Energy reported 27,000 customers had lost power in North Carolina and 40,000 South Carolina customers had lost power.

“So far, North Carolina’s hardest hit counties, in terms of power outages, include: Gaston, Jackson, Macon and Swain,” according to a report released Sunday.

“I thank our customers, in advance, for their patience and understanding during what could be a multi-day power-restoration process, given the expected widespread damage to our electric distribution system across both states,” said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy Carolinas storm director.

As the wet and freezing conditions began to move toward the Carolinas, Duke Energy staged more than 11,000 workers – power line technicians, damage assessors and vegetation workers – across the region.

According to information from Duke Energy on Sunday, those workers included Duke Energy crews normally based in Florida, Indiana and Ohio – and mutual assistance crews from other companies in Canada, Texas, Arizona, Wisconsin, Louisiana, Oklahoma and other states – who traveled to the Carolinas to assist efforts here.

Buildup of ice on tree branches that caused them to fall onto power lines was the main cause of power outages during the winter storm.

“Specifically, ice buildup of a quarter-inch or more is often the threshold amount that causes trees and branches to topple,” according to Duke Energy officials. “The heavy weight of significant ice buildup directly on power lines themselves can sometimes cause the lines to fall or sag, as well. Heavy, wet snow of six inches or more also can cause trees and branches to fall on power lines.”

Residents experiencing outages can text the word “OUT” to 57801 to report an outage.