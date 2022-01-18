Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Saturday and Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Wayne Simpson, Fodiesville Road, Shannon; Bobby Creech, Mount Tabor Road, Red Springs; Leslie Locklear, Sampson Road, Rowland; and Bobby Dial, N.C. 710 South, Rowland.

The following thefts were reported Saturday through Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Olivia Rutherford, Buie Philadelphus Road, Red Springs; Franklin Little, Mac D Road, Orrum; Timothy Locklear, Red Hill Road, Maxton; Hanna Brooks, Brooklock Road, Maxton; Marnece Locklear, Moss Neck Road, Lumberton; and Carlous Green, Kenosha Drive, Rowland.