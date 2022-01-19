Commissioners told of future housing development in Fairmont

FAIRMONT — Commissioners here heard Tuesday of a plan for a new housing development in town.

Justin Hempstead spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting. Hempstead has purchased about 40 acres of land off Industrial Drive and N.C. 41 and plans to place multi-family housing like apartments and a possible retail business in it, according to Jenny Larson, the town’s Finance director and clerk.

However, the area has no sewer extension, and the town doesn’t have the money to put one in said Hank Raper, Fairmont’s town manager.

“He would like to be annexed, but we can’t annex him without a sewer extension,” Raper said.

The town will work to find grant funding to help fund the sewer extension, the town manager said.

Hempstead will return to a future meeting with more details regarding his plans, Larson told The Robesonian.

Pay study presentation

The board of commissioners also received a presentation regarding a town employee pay study and updates to personnel policies from Erika Phillips, of MAPS Group.

The study involved surveying other towns the size of Fairmont to compare pay and other items, Larson said. The group also worked to update job descriptions and reviewed personnel policies.

The town’s last pay study was conducted in 2001, Raper said.

“It’s an involved process that’s taken several months,” he added.

Phillips suggested increases in salaries of town employees, but no action was taken by the commissioner board, according to the town manager.

More discussions on the topic will occur at a later date and during budget discussions for the next fiscal year, Raper said.

Audit

The town of Fairmont was given a clean audit for fiscal year 2020-2021, which ended June 30, 2021. The presentation was made by John Masters, of S. Preston Douglas & Associates, according to town officials.

The town’s combined fund balance at the end of that fiscal year was $1,255,500, according to the audit information obtained by The Robesonian. About $788,954 of that balance was in “unreserved” funds.

The balance of the General Fund was $1,193,285, unassigned funds accounted for about $32.41% of the General Fund, according to the audit information.

“The government’s total net position increased in the amount of $89,708, primarily due to an increase in operating & capital grant revenues,” according to the audit.

The town’s debt increased by $553,060 during that year, according to the audit.

Fairmont’s property tax collection rate was at 94.6%, according to Larson.

One finding on the audit was an “excess of expenditures over appropriations.” There were no such findings in the previous year, according to the audit.

Raper also told The Robesonian that the town needs more funds in its Water/Sewer fund.

Other matters

Fairmont Mayor Charles Kemp presented certificates Tuesday to local students recognized by their schools as unifiers. Fairmont High School student Meghan Larson, Fairmont Middle School student Ashley Solis and Rosenwald Elementary School student Brianna Hall were recognized at the meeting.

The students were previously recognized Monday during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service ceremony in the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center.

Also during the meeting, three volunteers were recognized for their participation in the Santa Visits the Kids program.

Kelly Johnson, who was not present at the meeting, also was introduced as the Farmers Festival chairman. Johnson has served in the role since 2015, according to Larson. However, because of COVID-19 there were no festival events in 2020 or 2021.

Commissioners also approved naming First Bank as its official Bank Depository.

Also on Tuesday, commissioners approved naming J.J. McCree as the primary LRCOG Board representative and Jan Tedder-Rogers as the alternate. Timmy Bass also was appointed to the Planning Board to fill the remainder of Commissioner Melvin Ellison’s term which expires in May 2024.

A Quarterly Issue Forum will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center.

The town also will hold a Strategic Plan Meeting in the Heritage Center at 6 p.m. on Feb. 8.

The next town board of commissioners meeting is scheduled for Feb. 15.

