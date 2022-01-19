CSX schedules future closures for repair at railroad crossings

Staff report

LUMBERTON — Southern Commercial Development’s Traffic Control Division has released an announcement regarding future closures or flagging operations at railroad crossings in the Robeson County area beginning in February.

Crossings listed below have been scheduled by CSX Transportation to be complete closures for repair, or flagging operations, which will consist of the closure of one lane of traffic, according to the announcement.

“If a detour is planned, then signage will be in place marking detour routes. If the crossing is scheduled for closure, then plan on crossing being closed 3-5 days. If the crossing is planned for a flagging operation, then plan on for one day,” the public service announcement reads.

“This can change, with or without notice, due to unforeseen circumstances. Inclement weather could cause track maintenance delays or rescheduling. Please be prepared for delays and extended travel times,” the announcement reads.

Lumberton

The crossing on Lowe Road between N.C. 711 and N.C. 72 in Lumberton will close around Feb. 28.

A flagging operation will be held around Feb. 24 on South Chippewa Street between Watauga and Noir Streets.

A closure is scheduled to take place around Feb. 24 at the Mueller Drive crossing between Jasper Road East Avenue and Clewis Street.

A flagging operation is also set about Feb. 24 for the N.C. 72 East and Roberts Avenue crossing between East Fifth Street and Saxon Avenue.

Maxton

The crossing on Malloy Street between West Central and Kincaid Streets in Maxton will be closed around March 2.

Pembroke

In Pembroke, the crossing on Vance Street between West Railroad and College Streets will be closed around March 2.