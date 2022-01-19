Fairmont job fair draws low attendance Wednesday, town to host virtual job fair Jan. 26

FAIRMONT — The town will hold its final job fair of the month on Jan. 26, but plans are in place to hold more in the future.

The town hosted virtual job fairs on Jan. 15 and Jan. 12. One more virtual job fair will be held on Jan. 26.

However, a face-to-face job fair was held on Wednesday in the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center from 10 a.m. to noon.

About seven people seeking employment attended the job fair, according to Mayor Charles Kemp.

The mayor had previously sent out emails to people who had previously attended job fairs in the town and advertised the event on Facebook.

Kemp had hoped for an attendance “upwards of 50 people.”

The job fair event postings garnered about 75 hits on social media, according to AJ Johnson, manager of NCWorks Career Center – Robeson County.

Johnson told The Robesonian just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday that he was “a little disappointed” in the attendance.

However, the goal is to establish recurring job fairs every other month in Fairmont and Rowland, he said.

The plan is to start holding in February monthly job fairs on the first Wednesday of the month in Rowland and on the third Wednesday in Fairmont, he said.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to connect the business community to the talent that they cannot always reach,” Johnson added.

Military recruiters, Mega Force, Two Hawk Employment Services, and Staffing Alliance representatives were present and ready to help members of the public embark on new career path opportunities.

Mega Force’s representative told The Robesonian that the company was seeking a minimum of 20 candidates.

“I’m just looking to see who’s looking for work so we can help them,” said Angela Dial, Operations assistant at Staffing Alliance.

Staffing Alliance sends representatives like Dial to several job fairs in Robeson County, Pinehurst and other areas, she said.

“We have a lot of openings,” Dial said.

U.S. Army recruiters Sgt. Emmanuel Elien and SSgt. Yokeya Gore embraced the opportunity to share more information about more than 150 jobs available in the military service.

“So we’re trying to show all the jobs,” Elien said.

“We know there’s a lot of kids out here that want to go to college,” Gore said.

And the U.S. Army can pay for it’s members’ education, she said.

“It’s no pressure to join we just want you to be successful,” Gore said.

The next job fair will be held virtually from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 26. Residents can visit links provided by the town to apply for jobs at Two Hawk Employment Services, Mountaire Farms, Mega Force and Steven Charles Desserts or call NCWorks Career Center — Robeson County at 910-887-6950 for help or more information.

