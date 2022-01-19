PSRC to carry out asynchronous remote learning Friday

January 19, 2022 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Due to the threat of inclement weather, the Public Schools of Robeson County will operate on an asynchronous remote learning schedule on Friday.

Asynchronous remote learning warning means there will be no live remote instruction. Teachers will prepare assignments that students can access and complete on their devices, according to a inclement weather statement from PSRC.

The Public Schools of Robeson County will operate on a normal schedule on Thursday.

— All athletic events scheduled for Friday have been rescheduled.

— High School End of Course (EOC) testing and exam make-up has been moved to Thursday.

— District CFA testing has been moved from Friday to Jan. 28.

For questions, contact your student’s school directly.