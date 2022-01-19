OB/GYN joins UNC Health Southeastern

January 19, 2022 gpsAdmin3 Business, Health, News 0
Staff report
<p>Turlington</p>

Turlington

Related Articles

    LUMBERTON — Obstetrician/Gynecologist William Turlington, MD, has joined UNC Health Southeastern’s Women’s Health team.

    He specializes in minimally-invasive surgical procedures and has extensive experience with advanced laparoscopy and the daVinci robotic surgical system, having performed more than 400 outpatient hysterectomies throughout his career.

    Dr. Turlington is the fourth generation of physicians in his family serving eastern North Carolina. Growing up in Goldsboro, he completed his education at Davidson College and the University of North Carolina School of Medicine at Chapel Hill.

    He received his specialty training at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington and is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology.

    With over 25 years of experience in private practice, Dr. Turlington believes in taking a wholistic view of patient health.

    “I believe that providing the best care begins with listening,” said Dr. Turlington. “The best part of my job is having the opportunity to get to know my patients, hearing their stories, and helping them make the best decisions about their healthcare.”

    Dr. Turlington offers prenatal care and management of both low and high-risk obstetrical patients and a variety of women’s health services such as: well-woman exams, routine gynecologic services such as contraception, treatment of abnormal menstrual bleeding, treatment of abnormal Pap smears, infertility, sexually-transmitted disease screening and treatment, as well as weight loss therapy and urinary incontinence treatments.

    Dr. Turlington has two sons who are attending college in Colorado and North Carolina.

    To schedule an appointment with Dr. Turlington at Southeastern Women’s Healthcare at The Oaks, located at 800 Oakridge Boulevard, Lumberton, NC, call 910-738-2454.

    Related Articles