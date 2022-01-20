UNC Health Southeastern announces weather-related operational changes

Staff report

LUMBERTON — Because of the threat of severe winter weather this weekend, UNC Health Southeastern’s current operational plan is to close its outpatient services and clinics on Friday.

Services will return to normal operations on Saturday. Elective surgical cases that were scheduled for Friday at UNC Health Southeastern or The Surgery Center at Southeastern Health Park have been rescheduled to a later date.

“We are planning ahead to ensure that we have adequate resources at the medical center while limiting the number of teammates who will be required to travel during what may be treacherous conditions,” said Chris Ellington, UNC Health Southeastern president/CEO.

“Our emergency plan includes providing accommodations for staff who are essential to maintaining necessary services at the hospital. During times such as these, our staff always rise to the challenge to ensure that their community and our patients can depend on their community hospital to be there despite difficult circumstances,” Ellington added.

The following services have been impacted:

• All primary care clinics

• All specialty care clinics

• All urgent care/walk-in clinics

• Fitness Centers

• Day Spa

• Southeastern Express Lab (drivethru)

• Southeastern Home Medical Equipment

• Southeastern Pharmacy (located inside UNC Health Southeastern)

• Southeastern Pharmacy Health Mall

• The Gift Shop at UNC Health Southeastern (adjusted Saturday hours are from noon to 5 p.m.)