Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday and Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Kelsey Chavis, Ireland Drive, Lumber Bridge; Smithfield Hog Production, Ader H Road, Maxton; Walter McMillan, East Great Marsh Church Road, St. Pauls; Bridget Floyd, Ralph Hunt Boulevard, Orrum; Tina Phillips, Atkinson Road, Orrum; Charles Bullard, Chris Road, Lumber Bridge; and Sarah English, Union School Road, Rowland.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Sheri Andrus, Rex Church Road, St. Pauls; Yderna Herard, Rennert Road, Lumberton; Eddie Crawford, McBridge Road, Red Springs; Alma Clark, Ira Road, Lumberton; and Raquan Moore, Back Swamp Road and U.S. 74 West, Rowland.