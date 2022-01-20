RCC trustee board to meet Monday

MAXTON — No negative performance indicators were found when Maxton’s audit report was submitted to the Local Government Commission on Dec. 1.

“We insert numbers into a data collection form and it cannot produce negative performance indicators just depending on the condition of the municipality examined,” said John Masters of S. Preston Douglas and Associates while delivering audit report for the 2020-21 fiscal year Tuesday. “We had no negative performance indicators. That’s a real good thing.”

During his presentation, Masters noted that structured debt has continued a stairstep reduction over the past three year.

“It’s really kind of modest on the map. It’s $700,000 in structured debt,” Masters said.

The general fund fund balance currently sits at $2.5 million, which is the highest the balance has been in the past two decades, Masters told commissioners.

The unassigned portion of the fund balance, is also jus north of $2 million.

“You can look back in the no-too distant past in 2011 and 2012 when you had a negative unassigned portion of the general fund balance,” Masters said.

Property tax collection has remained stable over the past three years, with about $700,000 collected during the 2020-21 fiscal year.

New interim chief

Commissioners and residents were introduced to the town’s new interim chief of police, William Davis, who worked his way up the ranks in the department. Davis has worked for the Robeson County Jail and as assistant chief for the Rowland and Fairmont Police Departments.

“I did every crime you can think of, juvenile, homicide, narcotics, what have you,” Davis said. “I don’t always like to tell you what I can do but I like to show you what I can do.”

Davis invited anyone who has question or concerns to visit him at the department.

Davis takes the place of Na’Shayla Nelson, who submitted her letter of resignation after a year in the position. She plans to continue employment as an Adjunct professor with Virginia State University. She will take the oath of office Jan. 25 to serve as the assistant chief of police at the Portsmouth Police Department in Virginia.

Florence property

In other business, commissioners voted to accept the high sealed bid offer for the 0.85-acre property on Florence Street the town is selling. The town received two sealed bids for the property — one for $5,000 and one for $7,000 — that were revealed during the November meeting.

The town’s attorney said the board had the option to accept one of the bids, reject both bids or table the matter and the board decided to table.

On Tuesday, Commissioner Elizabeth Gilmore made a motion to reject both bids, which are significantly lower than the tax value of $14,700.

“That’s a $7,700 loss,” Gilmore said.

The motion failed due to a lack of second, following Mayor Paul Davis’ suggestion to accept the high bid.

“The Town of Maxton accepted that property years ago and have maintaining it …. we’ve made no money off it. Now we have somebody that wants to buy the property, pay $7,000 and pay the taxes on it,” Davis said. “I suggest we accept the bid and move forward.”

The motion was moved by Commissioner Victor Womack and passed unanimously.

In other business, the commissioners:

— Amended the budget to reflect $1,100 in donations contributed to the Recreation Committee. The $1,100 is made up of a $900 donation from the Greater Economic Development of Maxton and $200 donation from Campbell’s Soup.

— Adopted the most recent version of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Program Records Scheduled and a General Records Schedule.

— Randolf Monroe was presented a certificate of appreciation from the Maxton Beatification Committee for a mural painted on main street.