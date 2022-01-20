RCC trustee board to meet Monday

Staff report

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College’s board of trustees will hold a special-called meeting on Monday.

The meeting will take place via Zoom video call at 6 p.m. The trustees will discuss 2021-2022 salary increases, and updates concerning the Law Enforcement building and drainage.

To view the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/96407484939. The meeting ID is 964 0748 4939. The meeting can be joined by phone by calling 1312-626-6799 and entering 96407484939#.