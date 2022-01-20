Winter weather threat prompts several closings

LUMBERTON — The threat for winter weather prompted several closings across Robeson County Friday.

The Robesonian office closed to the public for inclement weather on Friday, joining others such as Robeson County Offices and local schools.

Weather advisories

A Winter Weather Advisory was in place for Robeson County, according to a Thursday afternoon briefing by the National Weather Service. Also under the advisory were South Carolina counties of Georgetown, Williamsburg, Florence, Marion, Darlington, Dillon and Marlboro.

An Ice Storm Warning was in effect for Columbus, Brunswick, Bladen, New Hanover, Pender counties and South Carolina’s Horry County.

The Winter Weather Advisory was in effect for Lumberton from Friday at 12 a.m. to Saturday at noon, according to the NWS.

“Wintry precipitation will begin as freezing rain Friday morning through the afternoon, spreading south through the day, before ending into Saturday morning as sleet and/or snow,” according to the NWS.

“Downed trees, power outages and hazardous travel are expected. Arctic air behind the front could lead to prolonged impacts, especially for those without power,” according to the NWS.

The forecast for the Lumberton area included a chance of freezing rain after 4 a.m. Friday. Gusts were expected as high as 23 mph. Freezing rain was expected before 5 p.m. with “little or no sleet accumulation.”

Temperature highs were expected to be 30 degrees for the Lumberton area on Friday.

Before 9 p.m. sleet was expected to come to the area with a mix of snow and sleet between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., according to NWS.

“We have finished today brining I-95 and U.S. 74 and all other two-lane and four-lane N.C. and U.S. routes, including those that run through town, like Roberts Ave.,” said Andrew Barksdale, an NCDOT spokesman in a Thursday statement.

Closures

All Robeson County Offices were closed Friday. The Robeson County Solid Waste sites and Landfill were also closed on Friday.

“Waste left outside the sites will be subject to a $500 fine,” according to a Thursday statement from Robeson County Administration/ Government.

Robeson Community College’s campus was closed to the public Friday through Sunday, according to an announcement on the college’s website. Classes shifted to “remote learning” at that time.

“Students should check their Moodle and college email accounts for instructions from faculty regarding classes and assignments. Students and employees are asked to continue to monitor the RCC website, social media, and news outlets for updates,” according to a statement from RCC.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke suspended operations beginning at 11 p.m. Thursday, according to a universitywide message from Chancellor Robin Cummings.

“There is a strong possibility for our region to experience winter weather beginning Friday, January 21, including snow, sleet, and freezing rain,” the letter read in part.

“All classes and campus activities on Friday, January 21, will be cancelled. Residence Halls will continue normal operations. Campus Dining will be operational in the University Center from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. for breakfast and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. for lunch and dinner if weather permits. All other dining options will be closed,” according to the letter.

The campus was placed on Condition 2, meaning suspended operations, on Thursday.

“Under Condition 2, the university remains open on a very limited basis, but has formally suspended all but mandatory operations due to minimal staffing levels. Employees designated or temporarily assigned as mandatory must report to work as directed; all other employees may not report to work or must leave the workplace when this status takes effect. Employees must use available leave for any work time missed during a Condition 2 event unless the supervisor authorized off-site work arrangements. Please view the adverse weather policy for additional information,” the statement reads.

COVID testing in Cypress Hall also was canceled Friday.

“We are aware conditions may vary greatly throughout our service region. Students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to continue reviewing local weather and road conditions to make well-informed choices about travel to ensure your own personal safety,” according to the statement.

The Public Schools of Robeson County issued a statement Wednesday concerning the decision to have students to learn remotely Friday.

“Asynchronous remote learning means there will be no live remote instruction. Teachers will prepare assignments that students can access and complete on their devices that will be sent home,” according to the statement.

Friday athletic events were rescheduled. District CFA testing was moved from Friday to Jan. 28.

Southeastern Academy Charter School also was closed Friday.