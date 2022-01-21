At-home COVID-19 testing available for NC Medicaid beneficiaries

January 21, 2022
Staff report

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has taken action to ensure N.C. Medicaid beneficiaries have access to free at-home tests for COVID-19.

In alignment with the Biden administration’s requirement last week to provide free at-home tests for COVID-19, State Health Director and NCDHHS Chief Medical Officer Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, M.D., signed an order on Jan. 14, 2022, enabling N.C. Medicaid beneficiaries to receive free at-home COVID-19 tests from their local pharmacies.

Beneficiaries should select an at-home test at their preferred pharmacy and present their NC Medicaid ID card to the pharmacy for no out-of-pocket cost. The pharmacist will be able to bill Medicaid on the patient’s behalf.

“The ability to get at-home tests at local, nearby pharmacies will ensure NC Medicaid beneficiaries have access to at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests in the weeks ahead,” Tilson said. “Along with getting vaccinated and boosted, and wearing a well-fitting mask, testing helps us prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Testing is an important tool to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Public health experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that Americans use at-home tests if: they begin to have symptoms, at least five days after coming in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, or are gathering indoors with a group of people who are not in their households.