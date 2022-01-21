Pet of the week

Jessie is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. Jessie is described as a shy and timid puppy who loves a comfy bed, toys and other animals as company. She is up-to-date on all vaccinations and due to be spayed at six months of age. For more information, call 910-738-8282 or send an email to rchsfriendsforlife@gmail.com for an adoption application or to schedule a visit to the Humane Society at 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

