Order continues district court suspension until Jan. 31

January 21, 2022 Tomeka Sinclair News, Top Stories 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The suspension of Robeson County District Court proceedings has been extended to Jan. 31, according to the latest administrative order issued by the chief District Court judge.

A “COVID-19 outbreak amongst Robeson County court staff and personnel” continues to be the prompt for the action, according to the Order signed by Judge Angelica Chavis McIntyre.

It states that a “significant number of members of the Robeson County Bar and employees of the Robeson County Courthouse have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are in quarantine due to positive family members or other exposures.”

“[A]dditional court staff, law enforcement, and employees have reported symptoms of COVID-19 or exposure,” the order continued.

All sessions of District Court in Judicial District 16B are cancelled and will be rescheduled to a date after Jan. 31, except for the following:

— Ex Parte requests for temporary Domestic Violence Protection Orders and No-Contact Orders which will be heard as normal at 2 p.m. in Courtroom 3B.

— Lumberton (JUV-2) sessions scheduled for Jan. 26 and Jan. 27, which will operate as normal, with scheduling of cases and COVID-19 precautions remaining in place.

— All secured custody hearings in delinquency actions, which shall be heard on Jan. 25 at 9 a.m. in the courtroom of the Robeson County Department of Social

Services.

— Lumberton (DVH) scheduled for Jan. 25, which will be in session, however cases will be scheduled in time slots and notice will be provided to the appropriate parties by the Clerk of Superior Court.

— First Appearance hearings scheduled pursuant to N.C.G.S 15A, which will be heard on Monday, Jan. 27, and Jan. 28 in Courtroom 3C at 10 a.m.

— Motions to address bonds and conditions of release that were previously scheduled but were not heard due to court cancellations may be addressed during sessions of First Appearance hearings, if notice is given to the District Attorney’s Office prior to the session.

— IVC hearings, which will be heard as normal.

Apart from those listed above, all district courts will resume normal operations as originally scheduled on Jan. 31.