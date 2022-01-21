Campbell’s to host hiring event Jan. 26

Staff report

MAXTON — Campbell’s in Maxton will host an onsite hiring event Jan. 26 for candidates who applied online.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 26 at the plant located at 2120 N.C. 71 in Maxton.

This event is an invitation-only event for qualified candidates who have applied online. Immediate openings are available for General Utility, Material Handlers, Packaging Machine Operators, Sanitation technicians, and much more. Training and onboarding experience is provided on site.

No previous experience is necessary. Apply online to receive an invitation at https://bit.ly/CampbellCareers_Maxton.

The plant’s starting pay is about $16 per hour and benefits start on day one, according to information from a company representative.