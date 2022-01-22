PHOTOS: Snow blankets Robeson County

Nichlas Ivey, 2, slides with the help of his father, Colin Ivey, while playing in the snow Saturday on Linkhaw Road in Lumberton. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

<p>Kamiah Williamson, 8, climbs a tree to obtain small limbs for use on his snowman as Kyrie Evans, 5, left; Kameron McDonald, 7, second from right; and Kyrynn Bellamy, 5, right, look on in the snow Saturday on Linkhaw Road in Lumberton.</p> <p>Chris Stiles | The Robesonian</p>

<p>Julia Lopez, 12, left, is hit by a snowball playing with Jonathan Cousins, 9, center, and Jasiah Cousins, 12, right, in the snow Saturday on Linkhaw Road in Lumberton.</p> <p>Chris Stiles | The Robesonian</p>

<p>Adalynn Ivey, 1, pictured in the foreground, walks in the snow in front of her mother, Jennifer Speights, right; her father, Colin Ivey, second from left; and her brother, Nichlas Ivey, 2, left, Saturday on Linkhaw Road in Lumberton.</p> <p>Chris Stiles | The Robesonian</p>

<p>An ambulance drives through the snow and ice Saturday on Linkhaw Road in Lumberton after about two to three inches of snow fell Friday night into Saturday morning.</p> <p>Chris Stiles | The Robesonian</p>

<p>Alton G. Brooks Stadium at Lumberton High School is covered in snow Saturday after about two to three inches of snow fell Friday night into Saturday morning.</p> <p>Chris Stiles | The Robesonian</p>

<p>A thick layer of ice covers the ground at the entrance to Alton G. Brooks Stadium at Lumberton High School Saturday after about two to three inches of snow fell Friday night into Saturday morning.</p> <p>Chris Stiles | The Robesonian</p>

<p>Snow and ice covers Linkhaw Road in Lumberton after about two to three inches of snow fell Friday night into Saturday morning.</p> <p>Chris Stiles | The Robesonian</p>

<p>Motorists travel on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton Saturday after about two to three inches of snow fell Friday night into Saturday morning.</p> <p>Chris Stiles | The Robesonian</p>

<p>Snow is visible on the facade of the building at Lumberton Chevrolet after about two to three inches of snow fell Friday night into Saturday morning.</p> <p>Chris Stiles | The Robesonian</p>

