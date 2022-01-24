Robeson County gas prices see slow increases

On Monday, the average price of gas at Robeson County stations was $3:10 per gallon, slightly higher than the average price in Lumberton, where the price of regular gasoline was $3.06 per gallon.

LUMBERTON — Gas prices around Robeson County have continued to slowly tick upward in recent weeks, following a state and national trend, according to observations of local gas stations.

On Monday, the average price of gas at Robeson County stations was $3:10 per gallon, slightly higher than the average price in Lumberton, where the price of regular gasoline was $3.06 per gallon.

Nationally, drivers are paying $3.33 per gallon, significantly more than the state average of $3.11 per gallon.

“Since dipping to $3.28 in the first week of January, the national average for a gallon of gas has slowly started to rise again,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “And as long as the price (of) oil remains elevated, consumers will be feeling it at the pump.”

The rising price for oil, which is now around $85 per barrel seems to be the cause, according to Monday’s report by AAA. At that price, a barrel of oil is nearly $20 more than in November.

“Last week, both OPEC and U.S. energy officials said the COVID-19 omicron variant is no longer expected to slow the continued recovery of petroleum demand in 2022,” according to the AAA report, “although OPEC and its allies are maintaining their planned modest production increases and will not dramatically ramp up output. The result will be a continued tight supply of oil.”

A similar report provided Monday to the Robesonian from GasBuddy showed similar findings.

“For the fourth straight week, the nation’s average gas price has risen, climbing 1.8 cents from a week ago and stands at $3.32 per gallon today (Monday),” according to GasBuddy.

“GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 3.3 cents from a month ago and 92.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 5.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.66 per gallon- the highest level since October, 2014.”

Drivers in Robeson County, as well as those in much of the South and Southeast, continue to enjoy lower prices than drivers on the West Coast.

California, Oregon and Washington drivers are paying as much as $4.63 per gallon, while drivers in the North and Northeast are paying in the $3.50 percent range.

Market uncertainty related to saber-rattling in Russia/Ukraine could send prices ever higher around Robeson County and the rest of the country, officials said Monday

“With oil prices remaining elevated, average gas prices inched up in most states over the last week even as gasoline demand weakened, a testament to how concerned oil markets are with unrest in oil producing nations,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With all eyes on the Russia/Ukraine situation, oil will likely remain north of $80 per barrel, with additional volatility. Prices could rise even more significantly if there is any further deterioration in the situation.”

Spring break driving plans

Locally, with warmer months not too far off, residents planning for mid-April spring break retreats will consider the rising price of gas in their travel plans.

At $3.10 per gallon, the fuel cost for a roundtrip to Asheville would be $112 for a vehicle getting 15 miles per gallon. In the same vehicle the fuel cost to Myrtle Beach would be $33.

Gas price trends

The most common U.S. gas price encountered by motorists stood at $3.19 per gallon, up 20 cents from last week, followed by $3.09, $2.99, $3.29, and $2.89 rounding out the five most common prices, according to GasBuddy.

The average cost at the priciest 10% of stations stands at $4.36 per gallon, down 3 cents from a week ago, while the lowest 10% average $2.85 per gallon, up 3 cents from a week ago, according to GasBuddy.

The median U.S. price is $3.19 per gallon, an increase of 2 cents from last week and about 13 cents lower than the national average, according to GasBuddy.

The states with the lowest average prices: Mississippi ($2.95), Arkansas ($2.97), and Kentucky ($2.97), according to GasBuddy.

The states with the highest prices: California ($4.63), Hawaii ($4.31), and Washington ($3.94), according to GasBuddy.

