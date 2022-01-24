Lumberton Public Services director: Billing services should be completely online within a week

Jessica Horne Staff writer
    LUMBERTON — City Public Services reopened to the public on Monday with plans to have all services back online within a week, according to the agency’s director.

    The department was closed Jan. 12-21 to make the transition from SmartFusion utility billing software to Tyler Technologies Incode, Lumberton Public Services Director Angela Parker said.

    Workers continued to attend software training sessions Monday, according to Parker.

    City utility customers can pay by cash, check or money order inside City Hall or at the drive-thru, she said.

    “Our credit card system is currently down,” Parker said.

    The department anticipates having the credit card billing system up by Friday, or Monday at the latest, she said.

    As the transition has been underway, city utility customers who elected to go paperless and only receive bills online have not had access to utility bills or the amount due.

    Parker told The Robesonian she anticipates having the online system working within the next week.

    “It’s just gonna take us a little while, you know, to get back up and running,” she said.

    “We’re not doing any late fees or any service interruptions,” she added.

    The hours of operation for the Lumberton Public Services department and its drive-thru are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Payments can be placed in the drop box anytime.

    For more information, call the department at 910-671-3918.

    Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]