Ricky Burnett remains tribal speaker, committee chairs selected

LUMBERTON — One family continues to seek justice in the death of a 19-year-old St. Pauls resident shot in July 2021.

A billboard bearing the photo of 19-year-old Marqueise Coleman could be seen Monday on Interstate 95 near Exit 31 at St. Pauls.

Coleman, who was a former running back for the St. Pauls High Bulldogs football team, was shot to death on July 29, 2021 at 885 Alford Road in St. Pauls. Before Robeson County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene, he had been taken by a private vehicle to UNC Health Southeastern’s hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The reward for information leading to an arrest in the case remains at $8,000.

Almost six months have passed since Coleman’s death, and his family members continue to seek information to bring the person or people responsible to justice.

The billboard is the result of efforts made by Stephanie Blackadar, whose sister is Coleman’s sister-in-law, and Coleman’s family members and friends who have worked to keep his face in the minds of the public.

The goal is to “keep his face in the spotlight” and “put pressure on someone to do the right thing and come forward,” she told The Robesonian.

The billboard is something Blackadar and Coleman’s family members have been working toward, she said.

“It was kind of a big moment for me,” Blackadar said of seeing the billboard go up. “It felt good knowing that the small efforts are adding up.”

Blackadar told The Robesonian that Monday was a “good day,” but an emotional experience for her sister and for Coleman’s other family members who saw the billboard for the first time.

“I never imagined I would have to see my grandson’s picture up on a billboard trying to get justice,” said Janice Coleman.

When Marqueise’s mother, Tanisha Coleman, saw the billboard, she said, “I had been strong up to that point … that just broke my heart even worse.”

The billboard presents an opportunity to reach thousands of motorists traveling the interstate each day.

In 2020, there was an average of 44,000 vehicles traveling past the area each day either in northbound or southbound lanes, according to Andrew Barksdale, a spokesman for the North Carolina Department of Transportation. That means about 16,060,000 vehicles traveled past the area in 2020 alone.

Family members said they hope the billboard will motivate people to speak up.

“If they would just think about if that was someone in their family, they would want justice,” said Janice Coleman.

“They would want someone to speak,” she said. “…That would give us a little peace.”

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said investigators need “the truth without hesitation” from eyewitnesses to help close the case.

“I appreciate the efforts of family and friends to do this and we continue to ask those that are withholding information to come forward with the truth,” Wilkins said.

“This family deserves answers,” Wilkins said. “The investigation is very active and ongoing as well.”

Justice for Queise

The billboard is the result of efforts made by the social media campaign on Facebook and Instagram called “Justice for Queise,” which is run by Blackadar. As part of the campaign, items have been sold to help raise money for efforts like the billboard.

The Facebook page had 513 likes and 536 followers, as of Tuesday afternoon. The Instagram profile @justiceforqueise had 157 followers.

“I cannot express how profoundly thankful we are to each and every person who helped make this happen. Each donation, each purchase of a shirt or hoodie, every post share helped put this billboard up. As always, demand #justiceforqueis,” a statement on the page reads.

Marqueise’s sister shared words of gratitude for Blackadar’s efforts and for everyone who donated and made the billboard possible.

“It just means a lot that there’s people out there fighting to get justice for my brother,” said Marqueisha Coleman-Brown.

“Thank you for all the support my family has been receiving. It means a lot to us,” she told The Robesonian.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money, and items like shirts are being sold online at https://justice-for-queise.creator-spring.com. The GoFundMe page had raised $585 of its $15,000 goal with 17 donations made, as of Tuesday afternoon.

The social media page stated that all funds raised will be put towards a scholarship in Coleman’s honor, increasing the reward for information in the case or “potentially extending our billboard campaign beyond 12 weeks.”

The social media campaign was Blackadar’s idea, which came to fruition after permission from Coleman’s mother, she said. The campaign began in November.

“Quiese was murdered in July and there was nothing happening,” she said.

Police were doing their jobs, but witnesses weren’t coming forward, she added.

“After a few weeks, it felt to me, for his family and for my family the world stopped,” Blackadar said.

But posts about Coleman slowed, and it felt like the world was moving on, she said.

So she took to the internet to keep his name and face prominent in the minds of the public.

Foundation

“We are in the process of starting a foundation in his honor,” Blackadar said.

The foundation’s goal would be to make sure student athletes could play sports “without finances being a roadblock,” she said.

The process is still in the early stages of its making, she told The Robesonian.

In the meantime, efforts will continue in the Justice for Queise campaign.

“We plan on continuing it until we don’t need to anymore,” Blackadar said.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100. To be eligible for the reward, call St. Pauls Crime Stoppers at 910-865-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.