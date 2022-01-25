Ricky Burnett remains tribal speaker, committee chairs selected

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer

PEMBROKE — Ricky Burnett will retain his title as speaker of the Lumbee Tribal Council after gaining the majority of assenting votes from fellow council members.

During the January business meeting, Burnett’s 11 votes beat out Wendy Moore’s 8, securing him another term as speaker on the council. Burnett is the District 13 representative and has served in the role of speaker for three years. Moore represents District 5.

Burnett said despite several votes not being in his favor, he still respects Moore and all those who voted for her to take his place.

“I don’t look down on you,” Burnett said. “I respect you for who you voted for because you got a right just like anybody else. I just want us to work closely together and go forward to help out our people.”

Moore along with Corbin Eddings, District 8, were nominated for the vice speaker position. Moore declined the nomination and Eddings was reelected by acclamation because he faced no opposition.

Sharon Hunt will retain her role as the Council’s secretary, as well as Pam Hunt as treasurer/Finance Committee chair and Larry Chavis as parliamentary. All permitted reelected by acclamation. Sharon Hunt represents District 2; Pam Hunt, District 3; and Chavis, District 6.

During committee assignments, Eddings was reassigned to chair the Constitution and Ordinance Committee. He takes the place of Moore.

Eddings encouraged his fellow council members to be participants in the “great work” the committee will be part of this year.

Gerald Goolsby will continue to chair the Economic Development Committee. Goolsby represents District 2 and Yvonne Dial, District 7, will retain her title as chair of the Education Committee.

Richard Jones, District 6, will chair of Housing Committee; and Moore will now serve as chair of the Agriculture/Natural Resources Committee, replacing Tedd Woodell, who was replaced by Jody Bullard on the council. Bullard, who represents District 4, was elected chair of Health ad Human Service Committee, which was formerly chaired by Marshil Locklear of District 10. Bobby Emmanuel now represents the District 10 seat.

Dewey McNeill, District 9, was reassigned as chairman of the Ethics Committee. Eddings was also nominated but declined the nomination. The Federal Recognition Committee that McNeill chaired has now been reassigned to Harold Smith of District 3.

Lumbee Tribe Chairman John Lowery welcomed and thanked the new and existing members of the Council.

“I look forward to working with each and everyone of y’all,” Lowery said. “I appreciate the time that you take away from your families and friends to be here. We do have a lot to do … we’ll be talking soon.”

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.