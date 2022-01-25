Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Friday through Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Smithfield Hog Production, Fairley Road, Rowland; Wallace Moore, East White Pond Road, Fairmont; Dwayne Hunt, Mclettan Road, Lumberton; Murphy Brown Farm, Montford Road, Maxton; Family Dollar, Ward Store Road, Fairmont; Valenti Ruiz, Pearsall Road, Red Springs; James Locklear, Norment Road, Lumberton; Moises Baltarzar, Lombardy Village Road, Lumber Bridge; Restricted Victim, Lake Drive, Lumberton; and Gayle Holder, Red Bank Road, Maxton.

The following thefts were reported Friday through Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Marshall’s Friendly Stop, N.C. 41 South, Fairmont; Ronald Locklear, Resthaven Lane, Pembroke; Latanya Middleton, Prospect Road, Pembroke; Larry Oxendine, Prospect Road, Maxton; Cassidy Barnes, Wild Plum Road, Maxton; Clayborn Bullard, Pearson Road, Maxton; Billy Hayes, Rice Road, Lumberton; Sun-do, Cabinet Shop Road, Maxton; Howard Pierce, Snipes Road, Red Springs; Sequoya Porter, Rennert Road, Lumberton; Mary Campbell, East Whit Pond Road, Fairmont; Young at Heart Christian Childcare, N.C. 72 West, Pembroke; and Meghan Jones, Odum Road, Lumberton.