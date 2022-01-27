UNCP graduate students awarded counseling fellowship

Staff report
    PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke graduate students Courtney Bowles, Cora Flottman and Peter Nemr have been accepted to the 2022 Child, Adolescent and Family Behavioral Health Fellowship.

    Each year, the program recruits 10 graduate students enrolled in an accredited behavioral health graduate program with a professional goal of becoming fully licensed to practice in North Carolina. The program is administered through the Foundation for Health Leadership and Innovation’s Center of Excellence for Integrative Care.

    Bowles and Nemr are pursuing a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling. Flottman is a professional school counseling student. They are all enrolled in the Play Therapy Graduate Certificate program.

    Flottman said she saw the fellowship as an opportunity to strengthen her clinical skills, develop strategic support methods and collaborate with other fellows and professionals.

    Bowles said the fellowship caught her attention because of its focus on serving the mental health needs of children, adolescents and families and its emphasis on comprehensive and integrated care.

    “A lot of fantastic programs have come together to make this fellowship happen, and I’m eager to learn amongst others who are passionate about mental wellness for this population,” said Bowles, who is completing a clinical internship.

    The students are eager to apply their education to the fellowship.

    “The knowledge and skills cultivated through my coursework at UNCP will position me to contribute to the trainings, conversations and efforts of this fellowship. I am particularly interested in the integration of play therapy in mental health interventions for children and their families­­––a passion developed through the courses offered at UNCP,” said Flottman, a school counselor.

    “The knowledge I have gained on childhood mental health disorders and developmentally appropriate treatment through the play therapy certification courses will provide me with great insight as I begin to gain even more knowledge on addressing mental health needs through this fellowship,” said Bowles.

    Nemr, a behavior support technician in the exceptional children’s department, said the mentorship will improve upon preventative and responsive evidence-based interventions to assist children in Sampson and Bladen counties.

    “I further plan to use my education in play therapy techniques to help children and their family members in and around Sampson and Bladen counties,” Nemr said.

