2 men involved in crash at KFC recovering

LUMBERTON — Two men involved in a Jan. 11 crash at KFC have been released from the hospital, and are recovering from their injuries, according to police.
The driver 21-year-old Dorian Scott, and a passenger 18-year-old Sebastian Cummings have been released from the hospital, according to Lumberton Police Capt. Terry Parker. Both men were airlifted to separate hospitals for treatment. Scott had sustained life-threatening injuries, and Cummings sustained serious injuries.
Anthony Gerald, 33, of Skipper Street in Lumberton, was killed as a result of the crash, according to Lumberton police. He was transported to UNC Health Southeastern where he died of his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing, Parker told The Robesonian.
Crash report
Scott and Cummings were hospitalized after the 2012 Nissan Altima passenger car traveled east on Roberts Avenue after a police pursuit at a “high rate of speed,” in which the officer had “disengaged from the pursuit,” according to the crash report. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which crossed the centerline and ran off the road to the left.
The vehicle then “struck multiple curbs,” collided with the “concrete barrier with a utility pole,” “went airborne” and struck the sign at KFC on Roberts Avenue, according to the report. Both passengers were ejected and the driver was “pinned inside the vehicle.”
The estimated rate of speed listed on the report was 100 mph and estimated speed at impact 80 mph.
“The vehicle was destroyed in the crash,” according to the crash report.
“Officers investigating the crash believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash and narcotics and firearms were recovered at the scene of the crash,” according to the LPD.
No update was available Thursday afternoon concerning impairment.
Lumberton police narrative
A Lumberton police officer observed a 2012 Nissan Altima passenger car speeding as it traveled over the bridge on Roberts Avenue near Interstate 95 about 10:42 p.m., according to the police department. The vehicle was traveling out of town. The police officer stopped the vehicle in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station on Roberts Avenue near King Cross Road in the Mayfair community.
The car sped away before the officer could exit his vehicle, and traveled back into the city. The officer began to pursue the vehicle, which was traveling at a high rate of speed. However, he stopped the pursuit near Khan Drive and Roberts Avenue, according to the LPD.
Another police officer traveling near Taco Bell on Roberts Avenue heard a “loud crash” and saw that a vehicle had crashed and “struck the sign at KFC” on Roberts Avenue. Officers then identified the vehicle as the same car involved in the pursuit moments earlier.
“Two of the three occupants of the vehicle had been ejected from the car,” according to the LPD.
The crash is being investigated by Lumberton Police Officer Cedrique Bridges of the LPD Traffic Unit. Anyone with information concerning the crash should contact him at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.