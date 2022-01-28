Lumberton High student suspended after bringing gun to school

Jessica Horne Staff writer

    LUMBERTON — A teen was suspended after being found with a handgun Friday at Lumberton High School.

    The 14-year-old ninth grader was suspended for 365 days after being found with the gun, according to Gordon Burnette, chief communications officer for the Public Schools of Robeson County. The student’s name was not released because of his age.

    Bullets were also found in his desk “during the search process,” Burnette said.

    “The principal received a tip from another student that led to the discovery of the weapon,” Burnette said.

    The student was taken into custody by school resource officers on campus, he added.

    “We expect charges to follow,” Burnette said.

