Pet of the week

January 28, 2022 gpsAdmin3 News 0

Holly is a Domestic Short Hair cat looking for her furever family. The cat is described as friendly, affectionate and curious. She loves to have her head scratched and to be close to her humans. Holly would love to live in a home with children or other cats. She is up-to-date on all vaccines and has been spayed. Holly’s adoption fee is $150. Anyone interested in adopting Holly, or wanting more information, can contact Fur-Ever Home Animal Rescue of N.C. Inc. by calling 910-740-6843 or emailing [email protected]