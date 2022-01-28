NCDHHS to continue to provide extra help buying food for Food and Nutrition Services households

Staff report

    RALEIGH — North Carolina households receiving Food and Nutrition Services benefits will continue to receive the maximum amount for their household size for the month of February, according to a Thursday announcement by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

    FNS recipients have been receiving the maximum allotment, though they may qualify for less, since March 2020. The allotment has been in place to help families access food during the COVID-19 pandemic, and to compensate for financial and economic hardships resulting from the pandemic and widespread business and industry closures.

    Automated supplements will be issued for February to all active FNS recipients in North Carolina up to the maximum allotment for their household size.

    These additional benefits will help families purchase food for their households because of the current economic crisis resulting from the pandemic.

    FNS recipients do not have to take any action to receive additional food benefits as they will be placed directly on their EBT cards. The supplements will be distributed to batches of recipients each workday until all eligible recipients with active FNS cases have been supplemented.

    For all FNS applications and recertifications approved after the February supplement issuance dates, benefits will be issued in weekly batches to ensure eligible recipients with active cases are supplemented to the max allotment for February.

    There are three ways to check on the amount of your benefits:

    • Download the ebtEDGE mobile app. The app is available as a free download on the Apple Store and Google Play.

    • Visit www.ebtedge.com and click on More Information under EBT Cardholder. Then, you will be prompted to login and/or register your account.

    • Contact the North Carolina EBT Call Center at 1-866-719-0141.

    Residents can apply for FNS benefits online with ePass or by filling out a paper application and mailing it to or dropping it off at their county Department of Social Services. If recipients have any other questions about these changes, recipients should contact their local Department of Social Services office.

    More information about FNS benefits in North Carolina can be found at www.ncdhhs.gov/FNS. Robeson County Department of Social Services can be reached at 910-671-3500.

    Source: North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

