Patterson inspired to teach by former educator

LUMBERTON — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Robeson County as forecasters predict snow Friday night.

The National Weather Service issued Winter Weather Advisories for Robeson and Bladen counties as well as the South Carolina counties of Darlington, Dillon and Marlboro.

“An area of low pressure developing as it moves by the coast Friday will result in some rain, then a changeover to snow Friday night with precipitation exiting the area Saturday,” according to a NWS weather briefing Friday morning.

“Rain is expected to change to snow Friday night. The snow will then taper off Saturday morning. Up to one inch of snow is expected,” according to the NWS.

Lumberton City Manager Wayne Horne said crews have been putting brine on the roads ahead of the storm. Electric utility workers also were out cutting limbs Friday to prevent possible damages and outages caused by the weather.

“But, hopefully it won’t be too bad,” he said.

Robeson County Emergency Management Director Stephanie Chavis said the county will continue to update its Facebook page with relevant weather information.

“What we’re doing right now as far as Emergency Management, we’re just monitoring,” Chavis said Friday afternoon.

“Right now, we’re not expecting a whole lot,” she said.

Preparations also included making sure that all first responders had gas in their vehicles and machinery such as chain saws, she said.

Areas in Lumberton saw about 2-3 inches of snowfall this past weekend.

“We’re really not anticipating a lot of snow like we got last week,” she said.

Temperatures were to dip into the “teens to near 20” Saturday evening, becoming “[a]mong the coldest temperatures of the winter season,” according to the NWS.

Prepare

While North Carolinians are preparing for a winter storm for the third weekend in a row, Governor Cooper and state leaders are reminding residents to be ready for winter weather.

“Today is the day to get the essentials you need, so you can stay off the roads tonight and Saturday if conditions are dangerous in your area,” Governor Cooper said in a Friday statement.

State emergency leaders remind people to pay close attention to their local forecast. Accumulating snow could lead to hazardous travel Friday night through midday Saturday.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the Piedmont and Coastal Plain, where 1-2 inches of snow is expected, with localized totals up to 3 inches possible. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Currituck County, where 2-4 inches of snow is expected. Along the North Carolina/Tennessee border, Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for areas above 3,500 feet with expected snow totals of 2-5 inches, and 6-8 inches at elevations above 5,000 feet. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for those areas below 3,500 feet, where 1-4 inches of snow is expected.

Gusty winds are expected statewide tonight and Saturday, which will bring very cold wind chill values, and could lead to isolated power outages and minor coastal flooding.

NCDOT crews are preparing equipment for response, and have been pre-treating roads with brine where possible. If you must drive in winter conditions, the State Highway Patrol advises reducing speed significantly, increasing distance between other vehicles, and clearing all snow and ice from your vehicle before traveling.

Safety tips

To keep safe during winter weather, North Carolina Emergency Management advises residents and visitors to follow these tips:

• Pay close attention to your local forecast and be prepared for what’s expected in your area.

• Keep cell phones, mobile devices and spare batteries charged.

• Use a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radio or a weather alert app on your phone to receive emergency weather alerts.

• Dress warm. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.

• Store an emergency kit in your vehicle. Include scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first-aid kit and road map.

• Gather emergency supplies for your pet including leash and feeding supplies, enough food for several days and a pet travel carrier.

• Do not leave pets outside for long periods of time during freezing weather.

• Look out for your friends, neighbors and the elderly during winter weather.

If your power goes out:

• Ensure generators are operated outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

• Never burn charcoal indoors or use a gas grill indoors.

• Properly vent kerosene heaters.

• Use battery-powered sources for light, instead of candles, to reduce the risk of fire.

Visit ReadyNC.gov for more information on winter weather safety and preparation. For information on road conditions visit DriveNC.gov.