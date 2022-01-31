Lumberton crash leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized

LUMBERTON — An investigation continues into a Sunday crash that left one person dead and sent two others to the hospital after a police pursuit.

Lumberton resident Cynthia Coe, 55, lost her life after the white Hyundai Elantra she was driving on Second Street toward Water Street was hit head-on by a silver Ford Mustang operated by 57-year-old Howard McNair of Lumberton, according to the Lumberton Police Department. Coe and her passenger 36-year-old Jennifer Thompson of Lumberton were transported to UNC Health Southeastern’s medical center with serious injuries, where Coe later died.

McNair also was hospitalized after receiving serious injuries, according to the police department. No update was available Monday afternoon on Thompson’s or McNair’s conditions.

Coe was employed as a newspaper carrier for The Robesonian, where she worked periodically for about 13 years.

“She was a hard worker,” said Clarissa Jackson, Regional Administrative Services coordinator for Champion Media, which owns The Robesonian.

Marty Deaver, Circulation manager at The Robesonian, described Coe as a dedicated worker who always delivered newspapers on time.

“I never had to worry about Cindy,” Deaver said. “She was very responsible and trustworthy.”

“We are deeply saddened at the loss of Cindy. She was a longtime, devoted carrier with The Robesonian and friend to many. Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family at this difficult time,” said Denise Ward, regional publisher at The Robesonian, Bladen Journal and The Sampson Independent.

The crash came after Lumberton Communications received a report about 6:13 p.m. of the Ford Mustang “driving erratically near the intersection of Roberts Avenue and Elm Street,” according to the police department.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle as it traveled on Elm Street, and determined it had been reported stolen earlier from Allen Street.

“Officers attempted to stop the silver Ford Mustang but the vehicle failed to stop and continued traveling south on Elm Street towards Second Street. Officers followed behind the silver Ford Mustang continuing to try and get the vehicle to stop,” according to the LPD.

“Upon reaching Second Street the driver stopped at the stop sign and then proceeded to turn right onto Second Street. As the silver Ford Mustang got to the Lumber River bridge near the intersection of Second Street and Water Street it crossed the center line, striking a white Hyundai Elantra head-on,” according to the police department.

No charges had been filed as of Monday afternoon.

“The collision is under investigation and at this time it does not appear that excessive speed was a factor but it is believed that alcohol is involved. Charges will be determined at the completion of the investigation,” according to the LPD.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 and ask to speak with Officer Cedrique Bridges.