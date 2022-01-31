RCC holds blood drive Tuesday

January 31, 2022 Tomeka Sinclair Breaking News, News, Top Stories 0
Staff report
Red Cross phlebotomist Malinda Majors works with whole blood donor Carlene Gray in preparation for her donation during a blood drive in December.

LUMBERTON — Just one pint of blood can save up to three lives and about 29,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S , according to the American Red Cross.

In response to the current situation, Robeson Community College will host a blood drive in partnership with The Blood Connection on Tuesday from 10 a.m. t0 3 p.m. in the parking lot located by the auditorium.

All donors will receive a $20 e-gift card and donations.

Donors must be 17 years of age or older, weigh at least 110, and should feel well and healthy on the day of their donation. Appointments can be scheduled by going online to https://tinyurl.com/4psym6hv.

Demand for blood continues to rise in North Carolina, and the supply of blood continues to decrease because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Blood supply levels remain at a critical stage in Robeson County and donors are greatly needed to ensure an adequate reserve of blood is available.