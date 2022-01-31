Tribe mourns Lumbee Councilman Alvin Mercer

January 31, 2022 Tomeka Sinclair

PEMBROKE — All flags at all Lumbee Tribe-owned facilities were ordered to be lowered to half-staff Saturday in honor of Alvin Mercer, who died on Friday.

Mercer served as one of the three District 7 representatives of the Lumbee Tribal Council. The district encompasses the South Pembroke and Union communities. Yvonne Barnes Dial and Nanci Locklear also represent the district.

“[T]he Lumbee Tribe mourns the loss of Tribal Councilman Alvin Mercer who served the Lumbee people for many years,” an executive order signed by Lumbee Tribe Chairman John Lowery read in part.

The Lumbee Tribe released a statement over the weekend offering condolences.

“The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina extends our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Lumbee Tribal Councilman Alvin Merce. Councilman Mercer’s passing leaves a void within our Tribe and his passing will be greatly missed,” the statement reads in part.

Visitation for Mercer will take place 7-9 p.m. Tuesday at Revels Funeral Home in Pembroke. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Freedom Baptist Church, located at West McDuffie Crossings Road in Lumberton.

Staff report