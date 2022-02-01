LUMBERTON — After setting new one-week case records for three consecutive weeks, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Robeson County was cut in half during the last week.

The Robeson County Health Department reported 1,706 new cases from Jan. 25 through Monday, a 51.6% decrease from the 3,525 new cases reported in the county from Jan. 18-24.

The county has now seen 39,619 total cases over the span of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were 10 new virus-related deaths reported in the county from Jan. 25 through Monday, down from the 12 reported from Jan. 18-24. There have now been 486 total virus-related deaths in Robeson County since March 2020.

While the number of cases dropped substantially, the county’s testing positivity rate showed a more modest drop; 32.9% of COVID-19 tests have returned a positive result over the last 14 days, county Health Department Director Bill Smith said. This is down from 35.2% over the 14-day period ending Jan. 24, but still over six times the stated goal of 5%.

As it appears the county’s omicron surge has begun to decline, Smith continues to stress the importance of vaccinations.

“Talking about needing vaccinations to certain people is like talking to a wall, but there are some interesting studies that have been conducted recently,” Smith said. “Scientists are still learning as they go as each variant brings a different aspect to play. However, a study as of Dec. 25 found that the rate of hospitalizations for the unvaccinated was 78 per 100,000 compared to 4 per 100,000 for the vaccinated.”

Fully vaccinated individuals age 50 to 64 had a hospitalization rate 18 times lower than unvaccinated individuals of the same age, Smith said, and that figure was 46 times lower among the population who had received a booster shot. Vaccinated individuals age 65 and older also had a hospitalization rate 18 times lower than unvaccinated individuals of the same age, with the rate jumping to 52 times lower for boosted individuals.

“While people (age) 65 to 74, who are 76% vaccinated in Robeson County, and 75 and over, 79% vaccinated, are easily the best populations vaccinated, they are at the highest risk so they still make up most of the hospitalizations and deaths,” Smith said. “Add in obesity, heart disease, COPD, end stage renal disease, etc. and they really should be at 100%.”

Overall, there have been 60,223 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Robeson County and 53,836 second doses, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics; this accounts for 46% and 41% of the population, respectively. There have been 18,829 booster shots administered in the county.

“Since you have already make the plunge to get vaccinated, get the booster and restore the protection,” Smith said. “Nationally less than 20% have received a booster, but supplies are abundant and locations exist throughout the county.”

UNC Health Southeastern reported 48 virus-positive patients in isolation at its medical center as of late Monday, this is up from 42 patients reported on Jan. 24. Of these, 38 are unvaccinated. Six virus-positive individuals are in the intensive care unit and three are on ventilators; all of these are unvaccinated.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke reported 34 active virus cases among its student body on campus as of late Monday, with 28 among faculty and staff and three among subcontractors. There have been 34 new student body cases, 28 new faculty and staff cases and four new subcontractor cases since Jan. 24.

For the spring semester, the university reports 117 total student body cases, 98 among faculty and staff and 19 among subcontractors.

Statewide, NCDHHS reported 127,360 new cases between Jan. 26 and Tuesday, down from the 172,793 cases reported from Jan. 19-25. This brings the state’s pandemic total to 2,430,556 cases.

There were 482 virus-related deaths reported in North Carolina between Jan. 26 and Tuesday, up from the 335 reported Jan. 19-25. The state’s pandemic death toll is now 20,817.

There are 4,786 virus-related hospitalizations in the state as of Tuesday, down from 5,055 reported on Jan. 25.

There have been 6,303,153 first doses and 5,838,401 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in North Carolina, or 65% and 60%, respectively, of the state’s population. There have been 2,957,794 booster shots administered, accounting for 47% of the vaccinated population.