FAYETTEVILLE — Cape Fear Valley Health System is forecasting winter weather and a blizzard of career opportunities at the Winter Wonderland hiring event this Saturday.

From 1 to 4 p.m. in the Cape Fear Valley Rehabilitation Auditorium, managers from throughout the health system will be onsite for interviews with prospective employees. Applicants can make register in advance for this event at capefearcareers.com but pre-registration is not required.

“This event is aimed at recent college graduates and experienced Registered Nurses,” said manager of Talent Acquisition Mary Beth Pilone. “We are looking to fill about 200 positions from across the health system, many of which we are offering with sign-on bonuses.”

Positions that will be available for interviews at this event include registered nurses, Licensed practical nurses, respiratory yherapists, phlebotomists, X-Ray technicians, and surgery technicians. There will be managers and other representatives present from Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Highsmith-Rainey Specialty Hospital, Hoke Hospital, Bladen County Hospital, in areas such as Women and Children’s, Medical Services, Surgical Services, Cardiac Services, Critical Care Services, Behavioral Health, Rehabilitation, Emergency Services, Respiratory Services and Radiology.

The event will also include refreshments, giveaways, and special photo opportunities.

“Applicants should come prepared to interview on the spot, with several copies of their resume on hand,” Pilone said. “With eight hospitals, 60 clinics, five emergency departments, and more, Cape Fear Valley is the perfect place to start or continue your career. As a teaching hospital, team members have endless opportunities to learn, grow and discover their perfect fit.”

The Cape Fear Valley Rehabilitation Auditorium is located at 1638 Owen Drive, Fayetteville. For more information about this event and other career opportunities with Cape Fear Valley, visit www.capefearcareers.com.